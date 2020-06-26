The Mart and Crawford athletic departments joined the list of schools that have suspended their summer strength and conditioning programs due to caution during the current COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
Mart athletic director Kevin Hoffman tweeted late Friday that the school would “be suspending summer strength and conditioning workouts and closing all athletic facilities from 6/26 – 7/12.”
Similarly, Crawford ISD tweeted that it would suspend its boys’ and girls’ activities until July 13.
Earlier this week, Waco ISD and Midway canceled the rest of this week’s strength and conditioning programs. Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said suspending activities would allow parents and student-athletes time to make an informed decision about whether or not to resume the program on Monday. Midway had already scheduled a break in its summer program for the week following the July 4th weekend.
Lorena announced on Thursday that it had wrapped up its June strength and conditioning activities and would resume July 13 as was the school’s original plan.
Photos: High school football around Waco gets underway with workouts amid COVID-19
