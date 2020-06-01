Danielle Noble

Marlin's Danielle Noble will continue her athletic career at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Oklahoma.

Marlin senior Danielle Noble has signed to play basketball and compete in track and field for NAIA Southwestern (Okla.) Christian University.

Noble, a 5-11 post in basketball, missed her senior hoops season with injury. But she was a solid post presence throughout her high school career, and averaged 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 35 games in her junior year of 2018-19.

On the track team, she was a versatile athlete who competed in the shot put, long jump, triple jump and relays for the Lady Bulldogs.

Southwestern Christian is located in Bethany, Oklahoma, and competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

