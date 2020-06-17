Marlin’s Diamond McCraw has signed to compete in college track and field for Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.
McCraw was a member of Marlin’s 2019 state-qualifying 4x200 relay team, and also won district in the 800-meter run. She’ll be a middle distance runner for SAGU.
Cuban to host radio business show
NEW YORK — Mark Cuban is ready to talk business — or whatever else his radio listeners want to discuss.
The outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner will host specials on SiriusXM’s Business Radio on the next two Thursdays, speaking about business issues and answering questions from callers.
“Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” will air on June 18 and 25 from 5-6 p.m. EST on Channel 132. Listeners can call 844-942-7866 at 5 p.m.
