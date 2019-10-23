Marlin wide receiver Trajon Butler received 4,531 votes to win the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll this week. Butler caught four passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-33 loss to Thrall. Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum, Central Texas’ leading rusher with 1,888 yards, finished second in the offensive category with 2,954 votes.
Connally defensive tackle Torii Pullen, who had 10 tackles and a sack in the Cadets’ win over Mexia, claimed the defensive player of the week poll win. Pullen garnered 2,532 votes, 1,886 in front of Bosqueville linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer in second place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.