Marlin wide receiver Trajon Butler received 4,531 votes to win the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll this week. Butler caught four passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-33 loss to Thrall. Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum, Central Texas’ leading rusher with 1,888 yards, finished second in the offensive category with 2,954 votes.

Connally defensive tackle Torii Pullen, who had 10 tackles and a sack in the Cadets’ win over Mexia, claimed the defensive player of the week poll win. Pullen garnered 2,532 votes, 1,886 in front of Bosqueville linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer in second place.

