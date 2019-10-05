In Travis, the Marlin Bulldogs snapped a 16-game losing streak by shutting out Rosebud-Lott.
In doing so, Marlin first-year coach David Haynes Jr. earned his first victory as a head coach. The Bulldogs improved to 1-4 and 1-0 in 13-2A DI. Rosebud-Lott fell to 0-6, 0-1.
Marlin running back Charleston Lee carried 17 times for 230 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 17 tackles, including two for losses on defense. Bulldogs quarterback Braylen Fisher added 111 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
Before Friday, the Bulldogs’ last win was a 35-19 victory over New Waverly on Nov. 3 of 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.