In Travis, the Marlin Bulldogs snapped a 16-game losing streak by shutting out Rosebud-Lott.

In doing so, Marlin first-year coach David Haynes Jr. earned his first victory as a head coach. The Bulldogs improved to 1-4 and 1-0 in 13-2A DI. Rosebud-Lott fell to 0-6, 0-1.

Marlin running back Charleston Lee carried 17 times for 230 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 17 tackles, including two for losses on defense. Bulldogs quarterback Braylen Fisher added 111 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Before Friday, the Bulldogs’ last win was a 35-19 victory over New Waverly on Nov. 3 of 2017.

