MARLIN — Braylen Fisher did a little bit of everything as the Bulldogs bounced back to the winning side of the ledger.

Fisher tossed touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tydae Peel, and hit Tra Butler on a 72-yard scoring connection. He also found the end zone himself in the opening quarter when he took a punt back to the house 80 yards.

The victory snapped a two-game losing slide for Marlin (2-6, 2-2 in District 13-2A Div. I), which still holds out hope of a playoff berth in its first season under head coach David Haynes Jr.

