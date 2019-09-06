A year ago, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Midway engaged in a back-and-forth battle for less than a half before lightning in the area of the Cotton Bowl wiped out the rest of the contest and the game didn’t count.
On Friday night, fans got to see the full show and the Eagles and Panthers didn’t lack excitement.
Lake Ridge scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to come back from a double-digit deficit and defeat Midway, 43-35, at Panther Stadium.
Midway (0-2) had one last chance to tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Panthers moved from their own 25 to the Lake Ridge 6 before the Eagles defense stiffened in the final minute.
Lake Ridge linebacker Tylan Johnson sacked Midway quarterback Jared Moore on a fourth-and-goal from the 10, preserving the Eagles’ victory.
It sort of spoiled a home opener that looked for a while like it was going to go the Panthers’ way.
Midway captured momentum in the second half by opening the third quarter with a touchdown drive and outscoring Lake Ridge, 21-7, through the first play of the fourth quarter.
Panthers running back Will Nixon, who finished with 261 rushing yards on 29 carries, ran for touchdowns of two and 29 yards in the third quarter. Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, he went up the middle untouched for a 19-yard score that put Midway in front, 35-24, with 11:56 left.
But Lake Ridge (2-0), which defeated Tulsa Union 47-44 to open the season last week, was ready for an offensive duel.
The Eagles put together a 9-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that cut Midway’s lead to 35-30 with 8:49 left.
Lake Ridge kept the momentum on its side by catching the Panthers flat footed on an onside kick which running back Myles Featherston recovered at the Midway 43. Lake Ridge needed only five plays to convert the recovery into a touchdown as Featherston ran two yards for a touchdown and a 36-35 lead with 7:23 remaining.
Midway followed with its first offensive short circuit of the second half as it had to punt after gaining just one first down.
The Eagles offense produced 597 yards of total offense and they weren’t about to slow down late. Featherston led the way as Lake Ridge traveled 63 yards for another score. Running back Ahman Carter’s 2-yard touchdown run and kicker Tabor Allen’s extra point gave the Eagles an 8-point margin they would keep for the victory.
Midway will try to get in the win column next week when it opens District 12-6A action at home against Killeen. The Panthers have played a pair of close games against powerful 6A programs. Midway lost to Euless Trinity on the road last week, 20-14.
The Panthers struggled to slow down Lake Ridge’s fast-paced offense in the first half. The Eagles scored on three of five possessions on the way to a 17-14 lead at halftime.
But a pair of Midway interceptions kept the Panthers close through two quarters.
Midway defensive back Gerrard London picked off Lake Ridge quarterback Adrian Hawkins in the end zone to wipe out a game-opening Eagles drive that traveled from their own 22 to the Panthers 15.
Then, at the end of the first quarter, Panthers defensive back Za’Carius Murray jumped a route and wrestled the ball away from a Lake Ridge receiver for another interception. This one set up Midway’s first scoring drive as backup quarterback Preston Recks took the Panthers 52 yards for a score.
Midway starting linebacker Brian Burton, who doubles as a bulldozer running back in goal-line situations, scored on a 4-yard run on his only carry of the first half to tie the game at 7 less than three minutes into the second quarter.
Although the Panthers won the turnover battle in the first half, quarterback Hawkins still moved the Lake Ridge offense briskly. He went to the break with 184 passing yards with 19 completions on 25 attempts. Hawkins hit Keylan Johnson for a 7-yard touchdown for the Eagles first score and Featherston converted a fourth-and-1 with an 18-yard touchdown run for the other.
Lake Ridge kicker Allen made a 38-yard field goal with one second left in the second quarter to put his team ahead at the break.
The Midway offense found its rhythm in the second quarter. After Recks directed the first scoring drive, starting QB Moore led a 75-yard march. Moore finished it with a 16-yard TD run on a keeper to tie the game at 14 with 2:31 left in the second quarter.
Nixon provided highlights throughout the first half as he had 92 rushing yards on 11 carries in the first 24 minutes.
Hawkins passed for 365 yards as he kept the Eagles moving most of the night. Lake Ridge never punted and scored on 7 of 10 possessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.