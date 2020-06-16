Lorena graduate Braden Swain will further his baseball career at Brookhaven Junior College in Farmers Branch, Texas. He chose Brookhaven over several other offers.
Swain, a left-handed pitcher, lettered four years for the Leopards. He also plays travel ball for Buzz Lightning. Swain and Lorena were off to a 5-4-2 start to the 2020 season, including games against Class 6A teams like Copperas Cove, Killeen and Ellison, when COVID-19 halted play.
