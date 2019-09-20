LORENA — Some well-distributed offensive balance and a stingy defense helped Lorena pin down the visiting Lions on homecoming night.
A.J. Brem rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Lorena (3-1), which led 27-13 at the half. The familiar connection of Bradley Lina and Ty Moore hooked up three times for scores in the first half, on plays of 6, 27 and 30 yards.
Lina finished 10 of 16 for 162 yards and three TDs, while Moore made seven catches for 136 yards and those three scores.
Hard-tackling safety Zane Grimm missed the game for precautionary reasons for the Leopards. But he still had a nice night, being named homecoming king.
For Teague (0-3), Nemier Herod had the play of the night for the Lions on a 46-yard TD run in the waning stages of the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.