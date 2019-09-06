LORENA — The Leopards put together a complete performance in taming the visiting Lions.
AJ Brem rushed for 129 yards and five touchdowns, and the Leopards’ defense limited Franklin (1-1) to only one score in the first three quarters. Brem kept the chains churning throughout the night, and found paydirt on runs of 1, 18, 3, 9 and 32 yards. He had three TDs in a six-minute span of the third quarter.
Bradley Lina connected on an efficient 8-of-13 passes for 117 yards and a 25-yard TD to Ty Moore for the Leopards (1-1).
Franklin’s Wing T offense rushed for 395 yards, led by 154 from Seth Spiller. But two of the Lions’ scores came in the fourth, after Lorena had a comfortable lead.
