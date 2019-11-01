MADISONVILLE — Bradley Lina showed off his big-play arm and his legs in lifting Lorena to a District 8-4A win over the Mustangs.

Lina had 346 total yards of offense and had a hand in four touchdowns. He rushed for 150 yards, including a 95-yard highlight-reel jaunt midway through the second quarter. Lina also hit 9 of 19 passes for 196 yards and three TDs, all to the always elusive Ty Moore.

Moore finished with five grabs for 153 yards and those three end-zone excursions.

Cole George and A.J. Brem also scored touchdowns for Lorena (5-4, 2-3), which will host Mexia in a Week 11 clash next week.

