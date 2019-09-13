LAMPASAS — Leapin’ Leopards, Daddy Warbucks!
The Leopards made their runs throughout, but the Badgers always seem to have an answer. In the end, though, Lorena found its crib sheet — because it saved the best answer for the finale.
Lorena (2-1) trailed by a score of 27-14 in the third quarter, but Bradley Lina and the Leopards were just getting going. Lina connected with Ty Moore on a 62-yard touchdown and A.J. Brem on a 27-yard score within the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, pushing the Leopards ahead 28-27.
Lampasas (2-1) went up 30-28 with 4:43 to play on Ace Whitehead’s 37-yard field goal. Lorena had an even more clutch kick in reserve, as Lina led the Leopards into Badger territory before kicking a 27-yard game-winner with 49 seconds on the clock.
Lina had a huge night, completing 16 of 32 passes for 336 yards and four TDs, while going 4-for-4 on PATs and adding the winning field goal. Moore also gave the Badger defense fits with eight catches for 249 yards and three TDs.
