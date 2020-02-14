Not much separated the Lorena and La Vega girls’ basketball teams in the hunt for a playoff berth from District 18-4A.
The Lady Leopards and Lady Pirates split two district ball games and ended up with matching 5-5 records. Then the one-game, winner-goes-to-the-playoffs contest came down to a couple of possessions at the end.
Lorena guard Bailey Burbidge found Ashlyn Wachtendorf on a well-executed in-bounds play and Wachtendorf made the go-ahead basket as the Lady Leopards claimed a 32-29 victory over La Vega on Friday night at the Robinson High School gym.
The Lady Leopards had possession and trailed 29-28 when La Vega knocked the ball out of bounds under the Lorena basket. Lorena coach Rodney Gee called timeout and set up the game-winner.
“It was a big play,” Gee said. “I saw them go to man. We ran one of those in-bounds that we’ve run a lot this year. We set a good screen, Ashlyn was open and we made a good pass and then she made a hard shot.”
Wachtendorf caught the ball near the baseline and got up a shot before the La Vega defense, which swatted several Lady Leopard attempts in the fourth quarter, could react.
Lorena’s Savannah Hoff grabbed a rebound off a missed La Vega free throw on the ensuing trip down the floor and she was fouled with 15 seconds remaining.
Although Hoff missed the front end of the one-and-one, Lady Leopards forward Sara Robertson grabbed the rebound and put it back for a little breathing room.
The Lorena defense kept La Vega from getting off a shot from 3-point range in the final 12 seconds.
The Lady Leopards (17-16) earned a spot in the first round of the playoffs and will face Midlothian Heritage at a time and place to be determined.
Lorena opened up an 8-0 lead in the first quarter against La Vega and led for almost the entire contest.
But the Lady Pirates made a charge beginning early in the fourth quarter.
Lady Pirates guard Kenzi Mitchell completed a 3-point play with 5:20 remaining to cut Lorena’s advantage to five points.
That seemed to ignite La Vega as Mitchell followed with a 3-pointer and Aiyana Ephraim hit another trey to cap an 11-0 run.
But Lorena didn’t flinch.
“We kept playing,” Gee said. “We talked about it, it’s not going to be perfect. Just keep playing the next possession and I thought our kids did that. We’ve struggled with that a little bit this year, but tonight we just kept playing the next possession. I was really proud of them.”
Hoff scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Lorena and Parnell added eight points and nine boards.
Mitchell scored 13 for La Vega, which finished the season with a 17-15 record.
