Whenever a high school athlete scrawls his or her signature on that document known as the letter of intent, they almost always exhale a breath of relief. Then they say something about the day being “a dream come true.”
When you’ve dreamed and planned to play college ball that long, it’s an understandable feeling.
For Midway senior Godsgift Ezedinma, Wednesday wasn’t necessarily a day he had dreamed about. Not unless it’s one of those dreams you never really see coming until it smacks you in the face.
“I didn’t really see myself doing this, ever,” said Ezedinma, a native of Nigeria who came to the United States after being adopted by a U.S. family. “Honestly, I played just for fun. Growing up all I did was play soccer. When I started growing taller, someone was like, ‘You should try basketball.’ I was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ But I did it and everything start going up from there.”
Ezedinma, who will play basketball for Incarnate Word, was one of four Midway seniors who signed to play sports at a Division I college on Wednesday, as a busy NCAA fall signing period kicked off across Central Texas. Volleyball’s Reese Rhodes made her longtime pledge with Texas Tech official by signing with the Red Raiders, softball player Tatum Seith finalized her plans to go to UT-San Antonio, and girls basketball sharpshooter Shamaryah Duncan locked down an offer with Wichita State.
Ezedinma – known as GG to his Midway classmates – was all smiles as he signed his letter. Surrounded by his family, he looked right at home, which is something he said he also experienced when he visited Incarnate Word, a Division I program located in San Antonio. He said that he really connected with the players and coaches there.
“That’s one thing about me, I’m big on family,” Ezedinma said. “When I was watching practices, I could see myself out there practicing with those guys.”
Last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year for the Panthers after moving from Sulphur Springs, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.8 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 steals a night. He said he’s looking to settle in wherever the Incarnate Word coaches think he’ll best fit. But he’s got other things on his mind, first.
“I’m trying to focus on winning a state championship for Midway first,” he said.
Undoubtedly, Duncan shares a similar goal for the Midway girls basketball team. Her eyes moistened as she signed her letter to Wichita State, as she couldn’t help but think about the work it took to get to that point.
“It’s emotional for me, because I worked hard for this,” said Duncan, who averaged 12.7 points per game and shot just under 43 percent from 3-point range in 2018-19 as a junior. “It’s a relief.”
Volleyball standout Reese Rhodes has been committed to Texas Tech since just before her junior year. So while signing day has long been circled on her calendar, its arrival brought a bout of unexpected speechlessness.
“I have no words. I’m just so happy,” Rhodes said. “I have a place where they want me and I want to be with them. It’s a real happy day for me.”
Reese joins her sister Avery, a redshirt sophomore at Iowa State, in the world of Big 12 volleyball. She said the sibling trash talk has already begun, even a year away from their first meeting as collegians.
“Every time we see each other we’re like, ‘Oh, Tech’s going to win,’ or ‘No, Iowa State’s going to win.’ Definitely the rivalry is going to be there and it’s going to be fun,” she said.
Midway softball’s Seith continues a long tradition of college-bound players for that program. Asked about her goals for her initial college season in 2021, Seith said, “My goal is to just be happy and do the best that I can.”
Then she quickly added, “I would like to start as a freshman, too.”
New spots for Leopards
Over in Lorena, the Leopards – or rather Lady Leopards – celebrated a three-person signing class on Wednesday morning. Jordyn Linnstaedter, a UIL state golf qualifier last spring, will head to McLennan Community College, while Lorena softball’s battery mates of pitcher Sara Robertson and catcher Madison Gardiner signed with St. Mary’s University and Arkansas-Monticello, respectively.
Linnstaedter spoke highly of MCC’s women’s golf program, and can’t wait to try to take her game to the next level. Even if the zip code wasn’t what she had originally imagined.
“I like it. When I was younger I thought I wanted to move away, but as it’s gotten closer to that time staying closer doesn’t sound too bad to me,” Linnstaedter said.
Both Robertson and Gardiner said that they were attracted to the smaller, cozy feeling of their respective campuses. It felt a little like Lorena, to be honest.
And they were glad they got to share the day with one another.
“Knowing that the pitcher and catcher can sign together and have this moment, always be able to remember it, it’ll be really cool,” Robertson said. “It represents the school and shows, ‘Oh, they’re a strong program.’”
Trio of Rockets college-bound
Robinson had three athletes sign with three different schools in front of a student assembly on Wednesday morning.
Rockets senior golfer Cade Allison inked with MCC, while softball teammates Taylor Strain and Raigan Mock signed with Baylor and Stephen F. Austin, respectively.
Strain, an outfielder on the Robinson team that advanced to the 4A Region III final last spring, fulfilled a long-held ambition to sign with the Lady Bears.
“I’ve always been in love with Baylor and the idea of going to Baylor,” said Strain, who committed to Baylor as a freshman. “Whenever I was in eighth grade and coming into freshman year, working hard and going to lots of tournaments, lots of showcases, Baylor was the first to offer me. Once they offered me, I was like ‘Yes! This is what I wanted.’”
Similarly, Mock got the attention of the SFA program while playing select softball even before her high school career began. She committed to the Ladyjacks when she was a freshman.
Robinson assistant softball coach Lisa Houle introduced both Rockettes softball players prior to signing their NLIs. She pointed out Mock’s craftiness and toughness as a pitcher.
Mock said the SFA program has a specific role mapped out for her.
“I’m definitely going to bring a lot of drop balls,” Mock said. “I’m a quick-inning pitcher. They’ve even said they want me to come into games and shut it down.”
Allison, who has the unique skill set of being an offensive lineman for the Robinson football team and a state-tournament-caliber golfer, has made it to state in two of his three seasons of high school golf so far.
His dad, Robinson athletic director/football coach/golf coach Tommy Allison, told a story about his son playing an excellent round that helped the Rockets tie for third as a team at the 2017 state tournament. Last spring, Cade Allison shot 81-71-151 to finish 13th in Class 4A.
But it was his experience as a freshman, playing with older brother Chase Allison, that set Cade Allison’s focus on playing college golf.
“My brother was going to Abilene Christian,” Allison said. “I thought if I could even play with him then I could have a chance to go somewhere too.”
Elsewhere in Central Texas, West softball’s Jordyne Reese signed with Navarro College, Fairfield volleyball’s Braden Bossier inked with Abilene Christian, and Mart softball player Brighton Bain signed with Hill College.
