The Falcons opened their new home field in style, tallying a mercy-rule win over Victoria Faith for their first victory of the season.
Freshman Will Schorlemer scored four touchdowns in the win for Live Oak (1-6, 1-1 in TAPPS 6-Man 2-II). A nice-sized crowd turned out for the what’s believed to be the first varsity game in downtown Waco since Municipal Stadium was in use before WISD consolidation in 1986.
