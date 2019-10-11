The Falcons opened their new home field in style, tallying a mercy-rule win over Victoria Faith for their first victory of the season.

Freshman Will Schorlemer scored four touchdowns in the win for Live Oak (1-6, 1-1 in TAPPS 6-Man 2-II). A nice-sized crowd turned out for the what’s believed to be the first varsity game in downtown Waco since Municipal Stadium was in use before WISD consolidation in 1986.

Live Oak Classical opens new football field vs. Victoria Faith: Oct. 11, 2019

Photos by Ernesto Garcia

