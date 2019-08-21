Waco High defensive lineman Trent Freeman hears the stories of the Lions’ glory days all the time.
His father, Alfred Freeman, played cornerback for the Lions in the early 1990s near the start of former Waco High coach and current athletic director Johnny Tusa’s long run of success that included 19 playoff appearances.
When he isn’t hearing the stories at home, Trent is hearing them out in the puplic.
“When I’m in the barbershop, they say ‘You go to Waco High, right?’” Freeman said. “They say I remember when Kwame (Cavil) was running up and down the field and this and that. I want my sons and daughters to hear stories about us, how we used to run up and down the field. That’s what we’re really striving for to be back to the old Waco High.”
Now in his second year as Waco High’s head coach, Cavil is looking for major improvements following his 1-9 debut season in which the defense allowed 45.2 points per game.
A 1997 graduate of Waco High, Cavil accepted the head coaching job a couple of weeks before preseason drills began last summer because he knew that’s where he needed to be.
Nothing is more important to Cavil than restoring the Waco High program to prominence.
“It would mean a lot to the city,” Cavil said. “There are a lot of people who want to see Waco High do well. We want to get back to the standard that we want and the city wants. All you can do is ask of these kids is to take it one step at a time.”
Following Marty Herbst’s retirement in July 2018, Cavil hit the ground running when he was hired as Waco High’s coach later that month. It was a whirlwind for Cavil and his staff to teach the players their offensive and defensive systems and get them ready for a tough District 12-6A that includes powers like Midway, Belton and Temple.
Trusting the process
“When I came in, I got the team two weeks before the season and there was a lot that went on,” Cavil said. “You had to take it for what it was. I want to win, trust me. But I know where I’m at. There’s fantasy and reality, and the reality is there’s a process to get to what I want to get to.”
Cavil had previously served as an assistant at Austin LBJ and Temple. Some of the Waco High players had heard of Cavil more from his playing days for the Lions in the mid-1990s and his phenomenal college career as a record-setting receiver for the Texas Longhorns. He also played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills followed by a stint in the Canadian Football League.
The Waco High players quickly gravitated to Cavil after he arrived, and they like the discipline he’s instilling in the program.
“What’s not to like about coach?” said Waco High senior lineman Xamier Latchison said. “He’s a real good man and a real good coach. He expects a lot and he’s real strict. But he wants everything done to perfection.”
Stepping up from assistant to head coach at the Class 6A level was a major leap for Cavil, and he’s often consulted Tusa for advice.
“I just take from his experience, what he’s done and how he’s done it,” Cavil said. “When you have as many playoff wins as he has and stuff like that, you just try to ask the right questions and take the information he throws back at you and try to apply that to where you’re at right now.”
As a head coach, Cavil has had to learn to look at the entire picture of his program instead of focusing on just one position group as he did as an assistant. The transition has been eye opening.
“As an assistant, you understand you’re a cog in the machine,” Cavil said. “When you become the head of that machine, your job is to make sure everybody else understands what those expectations are. There are a lot of things you have to worry about, things you don’t worry about as an assistant.”
The Lions beat crosstown rival University, 29-22, in Cavil’s head coaching debut last season. But they dropped a 17-7 decision at Georgetown the following week and then lost all eight district games.
While Cavil hoped success would come quickly, he knew it would most likely be a longer process.
“I want everything to happen now, but it doesn’t usually happen like that,” Cavil said. “We’re going through the process and the guys are getting better. Our team is better. It’s just a matter of how much better and only time will tell. The more time we get into our routine, things will slow down for the players and we’ll get to focus more on the things we need.”
Depth and experience
With six starters returning on each side of the ball, the Lions have enough experience to improve and greater depth across the board.
Quarterback Devion Long showed some good signs as a freshman as he moved into the starting lineup late last season. But junior Nate Reyna has pushed him in the spring and summer.
“Devion has grown from last year, but there’s always room for improvement,” Cavil said. “He can always get more accurate and become more demonstrative in his tone as far as how he handles the team. The talent is there and it’s our job as coaches to form that talent and get it pushed in the right direction. But he’s getting pushed. It’s good for him.”
Waco High’s quarterbacks have a versatile group of receivers returning, including Jaelyn Rhynes, Xavier Williams, Reymon O’Neil, Jerome Ratliff and Anthony Abrams. Jaydon Ridge has shown power and speed at running back.
Latchison, Freeman, Jamarcus Caprew and Willie Carter will be key players on the line. Dai’shawn Fisher is the Lions’ top returning linebacker while Rhynes, Keith Guillory and Naquavian Mathis will be counted on in the secondary.
Latchison is looking forward to playing on a team with greater depth and a better understanding of Cavil’s system.
“This year, the culture has changed all around and we have a lot of depth,” Latchison said. “Now if somebody goes down, it’s next man up. Last year was real tough especially as a D-line, having to get back on the field quickly. This year it will be different. We’ve got a lot more players and everybody is ready.”
Freeman not only believes the Lions will show considerable improvement on the field this season, he thinks his teammates are maturing off the field. Cavil wants to coach young men with a heightened sense of responsibility no matter where they’re at in their lives.
“This is the first coach I had who will tell you the truth, and then he’ll love you like a father,” Freeman said. “He’ll push you to the limit that you want to be pushed and you can be the best you can be. He doesn’t just push us on the field, but off the field too. He wants us to be men in the household to help our moms and dads.”