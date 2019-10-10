TROY – In a quirk of fate and geography, fantastic high school football running backs can be seen more frequently along the I-35 corridor in Central Texas this season than Buc-ee’s billboards.
In Lacy Lakeview, Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday’s passing lane to cruise by opposing defenses at Mac Peoples Stadium is about 1,000 feet off I-35. A few miles south, Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum runs for touchdowns even closer to the highway.
Another couple of exits south, Troy junior Zach Hrbacek goes from 0 to 60 in a heartbeat.
Like Sunday and Quattlebaum, Hrbacek recently sped past the 1,000-yard mark for this season. Last Friday, He rushed for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Jarrell to bring his totals to 1,029 yards and 15 TDs.
Hrbacek’s unique combination of shiftiness, vision and speed make it fun for the Troy offensive linemen to block for him.
“It’s really good knowing that if we get our blocks, it’s probably going to be a touchdown,” Trojans right tackle Ian McDonald said. “It’s not like we look back and see a sack. No. He’s 20 yards down the field already.”
McDonald, center Zach Westbrook and left tackle Jordan Cotanny are returning starters who blocked for Hrbacek in his breakout campaign a year ago. Hrbacek rushed for 2,045 yards as a sophomore in 2018, helping the Trojans go 9-3 and reach the second round of the playoffs. That was their best season under coach Ronnie Porter, who has been in Troy since 2014.
Hrbacek actually led Troy in rushing as a freshman as well with a little over 500 yards in 2017 before his high school career took off a year ago.
“It was definitely a very new experience for me, getting the ball as much as I did,” Hrbacek said about his 2,000-yard season. “The first game at Salado, I had two touchdowns, that’s when I noticed I could really do something.”
Hrbacek might have been a little surprised by his hot start as a sophomore, but his coaches could see it coming.
“What stood out to us is that he worked his rear end off out at practice,” Porter said. “We would let them take off their helmets and shoulder pads whenever we were running. But he would have his helmet and shoulder pads on with a ball in his hands. Just the extra work ethic. There really wasn’t much question from day one of who was going to be the guy that toted the rock for us. He was showing everyone that he was going to work and he was going to be the guy.”
While Hrbacek’s attention to detail in practice impressed his coaches, it has been his playmaking ability that has exasperated opponents the last two seasons. Watching his highlight reel reveals that the Troy junior running back has the patience to wait for a hole to open up and then the speed to get through the crease.
Troy center Westbrook described Hrbacek as a “hybrid” back because he’s elusive, but also can be a power runner at times.
“It’s either/or honestly,” Hrbacek said. “It just depends on the team whether it’s downhill running or going around people.”
Troy returned nine offensive starters from its nine-win team of 2018. As a result, the Trojans have set a high bar for this season. The Troy players are on a quest for a state championship and their self confidence was boosted earlier this season by the Trojans’ first ever victory over state powerhouse Cameron Yoe.
If the Trojans (5-1) reach their team goal, it just might give Hrbacek enough games to accomplish his personal aspiration of rushing for 3,000 yards.
“He’s amazing,” Westbrook said. “It makes our jobs that much easier when we have a back like that.”
