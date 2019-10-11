Lorena faced a possible now-or-never moment when it went to play rival Robinson in a pivotal district game on Friday night.
The Leopards responded by playing like the team that won the district title and traveled three rounds into the playoffs last season.
Lorena quarterback Bradley Lina rushed for 168 yards and passed for 189 while accounting for five touchdowns and led the Leopards to a 42-21 victory over Robinson at Rocket Field.
The Leopards (4-3, 1-2 in District 8-4A Division II) lost their first two loop games against Fairfield and Connally. Lorena’s playoff hopes were starting to fade until they controlled momentum almost from start to finish against the Rockets.
Lorena grabbed a 21-7 lead midway through the third quarter when Lina tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brem.
That’s when Robinson (4-2, 0-2) made its most rigorous attempt to climb back into the contest.
Rockets quarterback Joseph McHenry led an aggressive 65-yard touchdown drive. He threw to Jace Walker for an 18-yard completion to start the possession and finished it with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Walker.
With that, Robinson cut Lorena’s lead to 21-14 and it looked like a hard-fought fourth quarter was on the way.
But Lorena squashed the Rockets’ momentum immediately.
On the first play of Lorena’s ensuing drive, Lina threw a deep pass over the Robinson secondary and connected with Ty Moore, who took it the rest of the way for a 72-yard touchdown.
Moore finished with four catches for 126 yards and a TD and also ran for a nine-yard touchdown.
The Rockets appeared flustered by the Leopards’ big play as the home team failed to score again until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
By that time, Lorena had added Moore’s touchdown scamper and Lina’s third TD run of the game, a 13-yarder that put Lorena in front 42-14.
The Leopards offense ran out the final minute of the contest to claim their fifth straight victory over Robinson.
Lina directed a quick 48-yard touchdown drive at the end of the second quarter to put Lorena up 14-7 at the break.
With just 85 seconds remaining before halftime, Lina kept the ball for runs of 11 and 20 yards to spark the scoring march. A razzle-dazzle play in which Leopards receiver McCray Lewis took a pitch on a double reverse, then threw to Lina for the touchdown was wiped out by an ineligible-receiver-downfield call.
No matter, on the next snap Lina kept on an option and ran 10 yards for the score.
That was Lina’s second touchdown of the first half. He also capped Lorena’s 99-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter with a 10-yard run that gave the Leopards the initial lead.
Robinson answered Lorena’s first touchdown as the Rockets puts together their best possession of the first half.
McHenry got it going with a 31-yard run into Lorena territory. From there, McHenry and running backs Malik Ford and Brady Kay bit off chunks to get the Rockets a first-and-goal at the Leopards 5.
The Rockets quarterback finished the 67-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7 with 1:45 left in the opening quarter.
Lorena defensive back SirJohn Strain and Robinson wide receiver Jordan Rogers engaged in a couple of scuffles after the whistle in the first half. Both plays earned offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties and, since they were on the same two players, both Strain and Rogers were disqualified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.