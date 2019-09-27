Connally High School got outstanding play from quarterback Kavian Gaither and solid play from its swarming defense, but the Cadets only have one closer and when it came to winning time, running back Jay’Veon Sunday produced in a big way leading his team to a key 28-21 win over Salado in the District 8-4A opener for both schools.
“It feels good to be 5-0, real good, but it’s even better to be 1-0 because last year at this time we were 0-1,” said Connally head Shane Anderson.
Indeed the Eagles (3-2, 0-1) had beaten the Cadets three years in a row, but Sunday made sure there wouldn’t be a fourth as he burst up the middle with 3:46 left in the game and the score tied, made one cut and streaked down the left sideline for a 55-yard scoring run which provided the winning margin.
“Anytime you can hand the ball to Jay’Veon Sunday you got something special,” Anderson said in an early contender for obvious quote of the year.
Sunday, the University of Washington commit, finished with 197 yards on 22 carries plus one 19-yard reception and provided all four touchdowns for the home team on runs of 1, 3, 33 and 55 for the game winner. Ralph Morales kicked all four extra points for a homecoming victory.
But it was far from a one person show in the No. 2 Cadets’ victory. Gaither rushed for more than 100 yards in keeping the Eagles off guard and Connally came up with two key fourth down stops in their own end of the field to stop the Salado offense.
“We have a veteran group on the field and we felt we had better athletes than Salado and could wear them down at the end,” Anderson said. “Our coaches and our kids did a great job.”
While the Cadets’ prolific offense, led by Sunday, has grabbed most of the headline early in their undefeated season, the Cadets’ defense helped turn an early 14-0 deficit into a halftime tie.
After the first Connally score, a one-yard plunge by Sunday, the Eagles begin to march to another score. They had little trouble marching until midfield when their momentum was slowed. Salado choose to go for it on fourth down at the Connally 45, but quarterback Hutton Hare was stopped one yard short of a first down.
They turned the ball back to the Cadets and Sunday took over from there, gaining territory up the middle and around end along with catching a 19-yard pass.
His score from three yards out and an extra point kick from Ralph Morales tied the score at 14-14 with 5:02 left in the second quarter.
Once again Salado appeared poised to score again and once again the Connally defense threw up the stop sign.
The Eagles moved the ball to the Cadets 20 with 1:38 left, but a fumble recovery ended the drive and took the two teams into halftime tied 14-14.
The game, before a packed crowd on both sides of the field, certainly started in the Eagles favor, just like they have winning the last three games between the two schools.
They took the opening kickoff and moved down the field with little resistance. Quarterback Hare scored from a yard out for an early 7-0 lead.
On the very next play after the kickoff, disaster struck for the Cadets. They faked a handoff up the middle and threw a long pass, but it was tipped by a Salado defender and intercepted.
It didn’t take long for Salado to find the scoring territory once again. Noah Meschere scored on a two-yard run for a quick 14-0 lead
Sunday finished the first half with 77 yard rushing and one catch for 19 yards along with two touchdowns.
