LORENA – Time and time again, Mart’s Andrea Bredemeyer carved out a spot deep in the paint, caught the high-arcing lob pass, then turned and dropped in a short basket over the shorter defenders. One quarter into Monday’s game, the 6-foot-4 junior post looked like she was headed for a 40-point game, as Crawford seemed powerless to stop her.
But Crawford didn’t become one of the best defensive teams in Class 2A by accident.
The Lady Pirates made the necessary adjustments and put the clamps on Bredemeyer as the game progressed. The Mart standout scored 12 points in the first quarter, but Crawford limited her without a point the rest of the way. With Bredemeyer effectively neutralized, the Lady Pirates turned the game into a runaway, winning, 60-24, in 2A bi-district action.
When the first-quarter horn blared, Crawford held a slim 14-12 lead, as Mart stuck right to the Lady Pirates’ hips. Given Crawford’s usual defensive prowess, head coach Brandon Ely probably didn’t have to say much in the way of motivational speeches, right?
“I may not have to say much, but I usually do, just to remind them what we’re built around, hopefully,” Ely said. “What we were trying to do didn’t match up with what they’re wanting to do in the first quarter, and they did a really good job of finishing.”
But Crawford’s closing kick finished off the Lady Panthers, leading to a romp. The Lady Pirates (26-5) move on to the 2A area round to face Centerville later this week. Ely said that the game tentatively would be 6 p.m. Friday in Corsicana.
Bredemeyer’s size posed a problem for Crawford on both ends in the opening quarter. In the post, she had her way whenever she received the deep lob, as she was a head taller than anyone trying to defend her. On the defensive end, she frequently contested the Lady Pirates’ shots without even leaving the court. She sometimes rejected the shots by simply sticking out both hands, as if she was setting a tray on top of a refrigerator. On one Crawford possession, she stuffed Lady Pirates senior Anne Williams twice in a matter of seconds.
When Bredemeyer plucked an offensive rebound and tossed up a putback right before the first-quarter buzzer, she pushed Mart to within 14-12 of Crawford on the scoreboard. And she had all 12 of those Lady Panther points.
But adjustments were imminent, and they made all the difference for Crawford.
“We went full-court man, and sped them up a little bit, maybe get them out of rhythm,” Ely said. “Then we had to get more pressure on the girl with the ball (Brighton Bain) to make the pass harder. (Bredemeyer) scored a bunch against our trap, they were throwing over the top of our trap and then we didn’t get good rotations in the first quarter.
“She was having easy catches and scores in that first quarter, when we were just in half-court man, and we weren’t getting enough pressure on the ball. That’s the biggest thing we did, was get better ball pressure.”
The more active pressure benefited Crawford twofold. It took away the post entry pass to Bredemeyer, who had precious few opportunities – and no points – in the final three quarters. But Crawford’s active hands also led to a slew of runouts, as the Lady Pirates cranked their transition game into high gear.
Crawford limited Mart without a field goal in the second quarter, as the Lady Panthers’ only points came on a couple of Bain free throws. Crawford outscored Mart, 23-2, in that period to firmly establish control.
Things didn’t get any easier for Mart in the second half. In the first 56 seconds of the third quarter, Crawford’s Hannah Morton swiped the ball away and broke downcourt for an easy bucket. Moments later, Cece Villa added a transition toss-in of her own, and then a few seconds after that it was Ana Maddox’s turn. It almost looked as though Crawford was running a layup drill.
Of course, it’s easy to feast when you’ve got someone spoon-feeding you. For Crawford, that person is Williams. In addition to scoring seven points and snatching 10 rebounds, Williams gave the Lady Pirates’ offense its precision with her on-target passing.
Williams is a natural forward, but moved to point guard as a junior in 2018-19 when Peyton Elmore went down with a knee injury. Four games ago, Elmore tweaked her knee, putting Williams back in the point guard saddle.
“Right now, she’s having to run the show with Peyton being out,” Ely said. “She’s got good height, so she’s got good vision and she’s very unselfish. She’s played inside as a forward most of the time. Last year she had to play point guard all the time. I think being on both sides of it makes her more aware of where everybody is at probably, and improves her passing that much more.”
Villa showed off her smooth jumper and led Crawford with 17 points, knocking down three 3-pointers along the way. Maddox contributed 13 points and five rebounds, while Wiliams, Morton and Kylie Ray all had seven points apiece.
Bredemeyer finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots for Mart. The energetic Bain added seven points.
Midway 64, Mesquite Horn 52
ENNIS – Reaghan Ridge came out swishing and helped push Midway past Horn in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs.
Ridge made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help the Pantherettes (27-7) grab a 17-13 first-quarter edge. She ended up with 16 points on the night, while her fellow senior sharpshooter Shamaryah Duncan added 15.
But the big breakout player for Midway was sophomore post Marlissa Watson, who provided steady scoring in the paint all night long. She finished with a team-best 19 points.
Jasmine Shavers poured in a game-high 27 for the Lady Jaguars.
Midway will get the Sachse-Allen winner in the area playoffs.
Rosebud-Lott 39, Axtell 33
LORENA – The Lady Cougars showed great touch from the foul line, making 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice a 2A bi-district win over the Lady Longhorns.
Overall, Rosebud-Lott shot 21 of 30 (70 percent) from the line in the win. Clara Coker scored eight points to lead a well-distributed effort for the Lady Cougars, while four players had six points apiece – Rakasia Buhl, Erakah Easley, Emma Hering and Jenna Kleypas.
On President’s Day, Axtell voted for Reagan. The Lady Horns were led by Reagan Doyle’s 12 points, while Reagan Hand offered a handy 11. Both players hit two 3-pointers each.
Rosebud-Lott will face the Leon-Kerens winner in the area round.
