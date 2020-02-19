Net piracy is the practice of downloading copyrighted content without permission, and is illegal.
In Central Texas soccer terms, net piracy is La Vega’s practice of shoplifting a goal from a keeper’s reach, and is perfectly legal.
Through the first half of district play, La Vega’s boys are buzzing along in the District 17-4A standings. They’ve won all seven of their district matches, outscoring their opponents by a score of 52-3 with four shutouts.
The Pirates (13-7-2, 7-0-0) have won their last 10 matches overall and are putting in 3.5 goals per match on the year. Four different players have 10 or more goals on the season, topped by Omar Torres’ 18 goals. Isaac Delafuente and Aidan Martinez have pocketed 13 goals each and Ian Chavez has scored 10.
La Vega will start the second half of district play on Friday at China Spring.
