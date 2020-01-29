La Vega basketball player Aiyana Ephraim has committed to play at Concordia University, an NCAA Division III program in Austin.
Ephraim has started for the Lady Pirates for the past four years, and was a first-team all-district performer in 2018-19. She’s a four-sport athlete who has also played volleyball, track and field, and softball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.