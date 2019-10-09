20180713_spt_stuart_ra2

Donta Stuart, defensive back for La Vega, had nine interceptions for the Pirates in 2017.

Redshirting — who needs it?

Not Donta Stuart, that’s for sure. The true freshman safety at UT-Permian Basin has found his place on the field in his first college season. He made his first career interception in the Falcons’ 47-28 loss last weekend at Western New Mexico. On the year, Stuart ranks fifth on the UTPB team with 17 tackles to go with two pass-breakups and the one pick.

Big-time playmaking ability comes naturally to Stuart, a multiple Super Centex honoree at La Vega. Last year he made 60 tackles, broke up 12 passes and picked off five passes. He also returned a kickoff 94 yards to the house in La Vega’s state championship win over Liberty Hill.

Stuart is one of four La Vega products on the UTPB roster, along with sophomore receiver Baylon Ware, freshman linebacker Jared Rogers and freshman linebacker Demarr Hayes. The Falcons have two other Central Texas players on their roster in junior defensive lineman La’Daidreain Glasker (Waco High) and sophomore linebacker John O’Kelley (Groesbeck).

