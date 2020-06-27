More Central Texas schools joined in the movement to slow the spread of COVID-19 by announcing on Saturday that they were halting summer strength and conditioning programs until mid-July.
La Vega football coach Don Hyde and Connally athletic director Shane Anderson each announced such decisions through Twitter and pointed toward the end goal of saving the 2020 high school football season.
“In an effort to secure the 2020 Football Season, La Vega High School is suspending Summer Workouts until 7/13,” Hyde tweeted.
He added: “Look forward to seeing you all on Monday 7/13 @ 9:30 a.m.”
Similarly, Anderson tweeted a positive message looking forward.
“We have had a great 3 weeks!” he stated. “In an effort to secure the 2020 Football Season, Connally ISD is suspending Summer Workouts until 7/13.”
Bosqueville, West and Gatesville sent out messages with a similar tone on Saturday.
That followed the trend set on Friday when Mart and Crawford athletic departments suspended their summer strength and conditioning programs due to caution during the current COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
Earlier this week, Waco ISD and Midway canceled the rest of this week’s strength and conditioning programs.
Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said he would need to see the numbers come down before he would bring the athletes back in for summer workouts.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said suspending activities would allow parents and student-athletes time to make an informed decision about whether or not to resume the program on Monday. Midway had already scheduled a break in its summer program for the week following the July 4th weekend.
Lorena announced on Thursday that it had wrapped up its June strength and conditioning activities and would continue on July 13 as was the school’s original plan.
