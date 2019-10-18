The Lions kept it close for a quarter, but the Grey Wolves ran off and hid thereafter, spoiling Waco High’s homecoming.

The game was tied at 7 after one, but Shoemaker (5-2, 4-1 in 12-6A) took control with a 21-point second. Waco High (0-7, 0-5) actually outscored the Wolves, 24-14, after the break, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

