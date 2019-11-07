KILLEEN – Killeen shut down Waco High’s offense and the Kangaroos claimed a 37-7 victory in both teams’ season finale on Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Killeen running back Kadarius Marshall rushed for a pair of touchdowns and more than 100 yards in the first half as the Kangaroos established a 20-0 lead by the break.
Then Killeen wide receiver Jacobia Thomas took a reverse 19 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to give the Roos a comfortable 27-0 margin.
Waco High, which defeated Belton 24-21 last week for the Lions first win of the season, finishes with a 1-10 record. Killeen boosted its final record to 3-7 and 3-5 in 12-6A. Both teams were eliminated from the playoffs before the game began.
BU equestrian travels to California
The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will face No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Fresno State on Friday at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, Calif.
The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) will conclude their fall season at the meet against Georgia (2-1, 1-1 SEC) and Fresno State (2-2, 1-1 Big 12).
Baylor is a 3-0 at home but 0-2 in road contests this fall.
MCC basketball goes opposite directions to play Friday games
The 2-0 Highlassies hoops team from McLennan Community College travels down the road to Temple Friday for a game against San Antonio College in the Temple Classic at Temple College. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.
The ‘Lassies defeated Cedar Valley Saturday, 91-41, at the Highlands. The game Friday will be the first road trip of the young season.
The men’s team will travel in the opposite direction to Hillsboro to play in the Joe White Classic at Hill College. The opponent in the opening game will be Sunrise Christian Academy.
MCC (1-1) split their first two games of the season at the MCC Classic. The Highlanders beat Fort Hood Phantom Warriors, 125-62 on Friday, then fell to Western Texas Colleg, 86-84, on Saturday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Astros president Ryan shifts to lesser role
HOUSTON — Astros president Reid Ryan is shifting to a lesser role in the organization and owner Jim Crane’s son is joining the executive team, moves announced 11 days after Crane apologized to a Sports Illustrated reporter and retracted a statement by the club accusing her of trying to “fabricate a story.”
Crane said Thursday he was bringing in his son, Jared, to get more experience and to help in the organization. Crane maintained the moves were not related to the incident with SI or the firing of an assistant general manager.
“It’s a family issue. I have an older son that’s very good, very bright, and has got some experience but he hasn’t been around it, and I want to start teaching him,” said Crane, who turns 66 in January and has owned the team for eight years. “I’ve been working a long time, and very hard a long time, and I have other stuff, and so he’s just coming in to lend a hand.”
The team said that Ryan’s new role as executive adviser of business relations will allow him “more opportunities to focus on his other business ventures while remaining an important part of the Astros organization.”
Jim Crane said Ryan has done a good job for the Astros and will be helping his son and working with the executive team. Crane said it was a “very amicable” situation.
Álvarez honored as top rookies by Baseball Digest
NEW YORK — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez have been picked as this year’s top rookies by Baseball Digest.
Alonso was a unanimous choice in the National League, and Álvarez received six of seven first-place votes to take the AL honor. The other one went to Eloy Jiménez of the Chicago White Sox.
Alonso set a rookie record with 53 home runs for New York, becoming the first rookie to lead the majors outright in homers. He finished the season with 120 RBIs and a .941 OPS.
Álvarez made his debut June 9 and batted .313 with 27 homers, 78 RBIs and a 1.067 OPS in only 87 games for the American League champions.
Both players are finalists and favorites for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
