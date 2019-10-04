A cold front is coming to Central Texas on Monday.
With the amount of ice thrown his way Friday night, there’s a good chance junior kicker Hector Aviles won’t even notice.
He got iced twice by timeouts on the final play of Friday night’s game against Maypearl, and twice kicked the game-winning 37-yard field goal for the McGregor Bulldogs.
“He stepped up and did what he does,” McGregor coach Mike Shields said. “Just a great job.”
Avilles’ kick delivered a 20-17 Homecoming victory for McGregor and got the Bulldogs into the win column in district play. It also erased a sloppy offensive performance by the McGregor offense, held without a touchdown all night while committing four turnovers.
“Not what we wanted,” Shields said. “We have to clean that up, for sure. But they stepped up at the end. Good snap by Chad Lorenz. Good hold by Veandre McDaniel. Good kick by Hector.”
McGregor drove from its own 37 to the Maypearl 12 in the final 1:24 of the game to set the stage for Avilles. The Bulldogs saw a 17-3 lead evaporate in the fourth quarter, courtesy of two quick touchdowns by Maypearl to tie it at 17-17.
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel scrambled for 10 yards to keep the effort alive, then hit wide out Jhobe Smith on four six-yard slants, and Lorenz on a 13-yard strike over the middle, setting McGregor up at the Maypearl 12. From there, McDaniel centered the ball while losing eight yards on a keeper, and Shields called his final time out with 3.6 seconds left.
Avilles nailed his first attempt, but Maypearl coach Sam Riepe called timeout at the last second, so it didn’t count. Aviles lined up again, and Riepe called his last timeout before the snap.
Avilles shook off the delay, stepped up and split the uprights on the final play.
He had booted a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the first quarter to open the scoring, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
McGregor stretched it to 10-3 on a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Lorenz with 1:35 left before halftime. The play was set up by Smith, who broke up the pass and tipped it into the air.
Smith got his own touchdown on defense, snatching a pass from Maypearl wide out Cooper Maxwell, and racing 58 yards to the end zone to give McGregor a 17-3 lead at the 9:12 mark of the third quarter.
McGregor limited Maypearl quarterback Heath Roesler to 29 yards on 4-of-11 passing in the game. But Roesler sparked Maypearl’s comeback with his legs, running for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. His first came with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, capping a quick 69-yard drive to pull Maypearl to within a touchdown at 17-10.
He later tied the game, needing two plays to cover 30 yards after McGregor lost its third fumble of the night. His last touchdown run covered 13 yards and came with 1:24 left in the game. He would finish with 151 rushing yards.
McDaniel threw for 109 yards on 12-of-22 passing and was intercepted once. He rushed for 112 yards as well. His rushing totals include 33 yards in losses to because of bad snaps, fumbles or sacks.
The Bulldogs were flagged 11 times for 94 yards — three of of those penalties keeping Maypearl’s long scoring drive alive in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers twice turned it over on downs deep in McGregor territory in the first half. Campbell McCauley stopped Maypearl’s Lee Lewis after a five-yard gain on fourth and 9 at the McGregor 13 on the opening possession of the game.
Ryan Winningham’s 24-yard field goal tied it at 3-3 at the 7:12 mark of the first quarter.
McGregor’s win left both teams 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.
