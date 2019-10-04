JONESBORO — Ian Shoaf rushed for three touchdowns and Keith Sanders had two TD runs as the Eagles stayed grounded in a mercy-rule blowout of the Cougars.
Jonesboro (5-1) scored 24 points in the first quarter to put Aquilla far away in the rear-view mirror. Shoaf was one reason why, as he had scoring jaunts of 35, 40 and 3 yards.
Jonesboro led 44-0 at the half, but Aquilla (1-5) couldn’t stave off the mercy-rule win, as it hurt itself with turnovers.
Sean Hernandez’s fumble recovery for the Eagles set up the final clinching score, as Sanders scooted in from 47 yards out.
