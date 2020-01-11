TROY – Back a few UIL realignments ago, the Troy Trojans found itself jammed with a collection of teams in what became known as the “District of Death.” Coming into the first year of that district, every team was coming off a playoff berth from the previous season, while two teams – Franklin and Cameron Yoe – had played for state championships.
Even in the face of such a daunting challenge, Troy coach Ronnie Porter reminded his team that it could play with those titans. The Trojans weren’t about to be anyone’s afterthought.
“I can remember saying back then, ‘Guys, it’s tough. It’s going to be tough. But at the same time, we’re part of the reason why it’s tough. And we need to extend that,’” Porter said.
Consider it extended. Troy’s progress as a football program mirrors that of the I-35 construction that made passage by the town much smoother in recent years. Under Porter, who just wrapped up his sixth season as head coach, the Trojans have taken another step up the ladder each year. In 2017, they were 3-7. Last year, they improved to 9-3. This year? You could’ve built the pregame breakthrough sign out of bricks, and it wouldn’t have held back the Trojans, who went 12-2 and reached the Class 3A Division I state quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Grandview.
“Ever since we lost that second round game last year, it was, ‘OK, we went there, now let’s take the next step,’” said senior two-way standout Beau Workman. “Let’s go further, let’s do things that Troy hasn’t done since the 80s.’ That was exactly what we were able to do, winning district, going four rounds deep, losing to a great Grandview team. We left it all out there and did everything we could.”
For its tenacity in crafting a special season that won’t soon be forgotten, Troy is the winner of the Tribune-Herald’s 64th annual Jinx Tucker Award.
Dave Campbell, former Trib sports editor and founder of Texas Football magazine, founded the Jinx Tucker trophy in 1956. It was named for his predecessor as sports editor, an award-winning writer who gained acclaim around the state and region. The honor takes into account overall team success, improvement throughout the season, fan support, sportsmanship, and a will to win in the face of adversity. This marks Troy’s first time to claim the honor in the award’s history.
Entering the 2019 season, the Trojans felt empowered by the firm foundation already in place. Troy fielded 21 seniors on its roster, the most in Porter’s tenure as head coach, as well as an assortment of gifted players in the other classes. That group included junior running back Zach Hrbacek, who was coming off a 2,045-yard season from the year before.
The Trojans served notice that they’d be a team to reckon with after sturdy wins over Salado and Lexington in weeks 1 and 2. Then in their third game, Troy engaged in a Wild West-style shootout with another senior-laden team in Robinson. The teams combined for 14 touchdowns, but the Trojans wore down in the fourth quarter against the 4A Rockets and lost, 63-35.
To a man, the Troy players described the loss the same way.
“That loss really woke us up for sure,” said Hrbacek, echoing the “wake-up call” sentiment shared by several of his teammates.
Porter said he wants Robinson to be a staple on his nondistrict schedule every year, because the Rockets always expose where Troy needs to get better, “even when they’re kicking our teeth in,” the coach said.
“In making the schedule for the next two years, I wanted to make sure I kept that Robinson game,” Porter said. “Not because I want a vendetta against the Rockets or anything like that, but we learned so much from that game. For whatever reason, we’ve learned so much from that game every year.”
The lasting lesson from the Robinson stumble in 2019 could be traced to the fourth quarter. Troy had a slew of players going both ways on offense and defense, and by the end of the game they were all gassed. So, Porter and his staff, including offensive coordinator Chris Lancaster, made some personnel changes to try to get more players going only one way. By the end of the season, only three Trojans – seniors Beau Workman, Sam Jones and Tyler Jarolik – were still seeing significant action both offensively and defensively.
“So we started shifting some guys around knowing that we could get by a little better with this kid at this position,” Porter said. “Might not be quite as good, but it rested that kid for defense. That’s one of the biggest things we learned from that, is staying fresh.”
The one exception was Troy’s “Bad Boys” package. That’s the defensive unit the Trojans sent out whenever the game was on the line, and it featured many of the team’s top athletes.
“They walked onto the field with a little chip on their shoulder, and that was their job – to get a stop,” Porter said.
After the Robinson defeat, Troy bounced back in spirited fashion the next game with a 36-21 win over Class 4A Hillsboro. Then it was time for the Trojans’ history midterm exam. In the 2018 season, Troy achieved a first for the program by beating Rockdale. This time around, Troy stormed into Cameron and picked up another milestone, history-making win. The Trojans won, 51-38, for their first-ever triumph over the Yoemen.
“Cameron’s known, they’re a powerhouse-type of school,” Beau Workman said. “Whenever you can take them and you can beat them the way that they did, it wasn’t a close game really. We were able to put our second strings in to start the fourth quarter. Especially that we did it at their home field and on their homecoming. It was kind of a disrespect to us and we took it personally, and went out and handled it.”
Suddenly, the Trojan players realized that people were starting to take them as a legitimate threat.
“Honestly, after we won against Cameron it kind of put us on the map,” said freshman lineman Elijah Sunderman. “Everyone was like, Troy’s a big deal now.”
The seniors ensured that the win wouldn’t go to their heads. Jones actually predicted the victory to begin with, as he took confidence from a win over the Yoemen during his eighth-grade year. But even after achieving the breakthrough first-ever varsity takedown of the Yoemen, Troy understood that its season wasn’t complete, it was just getting started.
“When we erupted in the first quarter, I said, we’ve got to keep on going,” Jones said. “When we won the game, I was happy, but I said, we still have other people we’ve got to beat to get to where we want to go. So it didn’t really change that much after that win. But, of course, it did look good on the stat sheet.”
Troy continued to pile up win after win thereafter. The Trojans pitched consecutive shutouts of Jarrell and Academy, then outlasted Rockdale, 57-36, to vanquish the Tigers for a second straight season. A blowout win over Manor New Tech and a hard-fought survival over Lago Vista completed a perfect 6-0 district season, the program’s first unbeaten district run since 1998.
This was a team that could appeal to old-school and modern football fans alike. The Trojans were built on grit and spit and sweat, winning behind a stingy, hard-hitting defense and a productive running game. But that production didn’t manifest itself without more than a few dashes of flash, thanks to Hrbacek’s shifty, tackle-eluding moves. For the season, Hrbacek rushed for 2,746 yards and accounted for 38 total touchdowns.
That successful strategy helped Troy forge an impressive playoff run. The Trojans rolled over Teague, 44-17, stopped Crockett, 50-33, and grinded past Whitney, 9-7, before falling to Grandview, 34-13. In that Whitney game, the Trojans trailed 7-0 after a sputtering first half where several bounces didn’t go their way. But they flexed their defensive muscle in the second half, pitching a shutout in rallying for the win.
Porter said that having so many seniors helped Troy persevere whenever adversity arose.
“That’s one thing, having so many seniors that have so much game time, is them knowing those situations and being able to overcome those situations,” Porter said.
And even though it’s a giant graduating group, their legacy should linger. Troy’s underclassmen said that the seniors taught them how to lead.
“They left us a place to leave off at, and we’re just going to keep climbing higher,” said the freshman Sunderman.
Like every other coach in the state, Troy’s Porter can only speculate about what his next district will look like. Until the UIL’s realignment is announced on Feb. 2, it’s all just a guessing game.
But this much is certain – Troy has become one of those programs spoken about in reverential tones, as one nobody necessarily wants to see in their district.
“It’s a huge stepping stone for Troy,” Porter said. “Because now we’re one of those programs. Everybody talks about Cameron and Rockdale being in our district, but now whenever realignment comes out we’re going to be one of those teams that nobody wants to be in a district with. I mean, hopefully.”
