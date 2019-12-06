Grandview quarterback Dane Jentsch has put up a lot of big numbers with his arm, but he can hurt defenses with his feet too.
Jentsch ran for all four of the No. 2 Zebras’ touchdowns to propel a 34-13 win over No. 6 Troy in the Class 3A Division I Region III finals Friday night at WISD Stadium.
After winning last year’s state title, the Zebras (13-1) are now two wins away from repeating with Jentsch again leading the way.
“Knowing he was the state championship player of the game on both sides of the football last year is enough said,” said Troy coach Ronnie Porter. “He makes things happen. I really think he takes a lot of the rest of them on his shoulders and says ‘Hey boys, let’s go win.’”
Jentsch hit 15 of 23 passes for 148 yards and ran for 80 on 17 carries while also intercepting a third quarter pass for Grandview’s defense. His brilliant all-around game offset a tremendous performance by Troy running back Zach Hrbacek, who carried 35 times for 221 yards and both touchdowns.
The loss ended the most successful season in Troy history as it made its first trip to the fourth round of the playoffs and set a school record with its 12-2 record.
“My hat goes off to these seniors for what they’ve done for this town and this community,” Porter said. “They set the bar high. I got to see them from seventh grade all the way through 12th grade. They’ve done a great job of building each year. With Zach returning and most of our offensive line coming back is a good foundation to build off.”
The Trojans struck first as Hrbacek exploded up the middle for a 44-yard touchdown run with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
But the Zebras quickly answered as Tremayne Gullatte broke loose for 46 yards to the 26. After Jentsch hit a pair of nine-yard passes, the quarterback ran for a one-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans hurt themselves when Ben Presley’s pitch sailed behind Hrbacek and Elijah Golden recovered the ball for Grandview at Troy’s 40.
Gullatte picked up 18 yards before Grandview picked up two more first downs. But Troy’s defense put up a resilient stand as Golden was stopped for no gain on third-and-goal from the 2. On the next play, Troy blocked Nathaniel Baker’s 19-yard field goal attempt with 10:53 left in the second quarter.
But after a Troy punt, the Zebras moved 59 yards for their second touchdown. Jentsch hit Cooper Deans for 30 yards to set up the quarterback’s second scoring run, a seven-yarder off the right side to take a 14-7 lead with 6:23 left in the second quarter.
Troy moved into Grandview territory, but Presley missed a fourth-and-five pass under heavy pressure at the 33 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
Jentsch hit Luke Ferguson for 18 yards and Austin Boyd for 11 to Troy’s 32 with one second remaining before Baker drilled a 48-yard field goal to give the Zebras a 17-7 lead.
Late in the third quarter, the Zebras drove 54 yards for a touchdown to open up a 24-7 lead.
Facing fourth-and-one at Troy’s 45, Jentsch ran through the left side for 23 yards. Jentsch scored his third touchdown on a seven-yard run with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Jentsch then intercepted Presley’s pass and returned it 31 yards to set up Baker’s 38-yard field goal to push the Zebras’ lead to 27-7 with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter.
“Grandview makes you pay for your mistakes,” Porter said. “We weren’t able to move the ball at times and they were. They have a good scheme on both sides of the football. I thought we played a physical game and we gave ourselves chances but we didn’t finish.”
The Trojans weren’t done as Hrbacek broke away for a 51-yard touchdown, but Grandview answered with Jentsch’s one-yard touchdown run with 8:14 remaining.
