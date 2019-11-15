It was just too much offense, too much speed, too much playoff experience as Cameron Yoe crushed West, 56-7, in a Class 3A Division I bi-district playoff game at WISD Stadium Friday night.
The Yoemen’s offensive assault, almost exclusively on the ground, overshadowed a fine West Trojans defensive effort in the first half, which had West to within 14-7 before Cameron had two late touchdowns just before halftime.
But the Yoemen scored three quick third quarter runs, including returning the second half kickoff 75 yards by James DeBose and the Trojans never recovered.
West ends its year with a 4-7 record while Cameron continues on with a 10-1 record. The Yoemen will face Diboll in the area round next week, a 50-2 winner over Buna, at a time and place still to be determined.
The Trojans took the opening kickoff and moved the ball smartly to the Cameron 35-yard line in their first drive of the game. But a fumbled quarterback-running back exchange led to a Cameron recovery at midfield by Billy Collier and set the Yoemen up for their first score.
Nico Vargas took the ball on the third-and-five and was stopped up the middle, but swept to the right side and scored from 16 yards out for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
DeBose, who finished with more than 240 yards total offense, dashed down the left side for a 63-yard yard scoring run and a 14-0 lead after Axel Martinez’s extra point on Cameron’s next possession.
But as they have done so many times in their special playoff season, West struck back with some offense of their own. Trey Janek, an offensive hero much of the season, burst up the middle on second down on the ensuing drive and ran untouched for a 69-yard touchdown run.
Colby Sharpa kicked the extra point and the margin was just 14-7 with the West faithful dancing for joy on the home sidelines.
The West defense ganged up to stop the Yoemen on the next drive at the West seven-yard line, but couldn’t move after getting the ball back themselves.
On the next series, Xavier Spikes came back for Cameron with a 69-yard scoring pass from Braeden Brashear, son of head coach Tommy Brashear, for a 21-7 lead. A West interception by Joseph Pendleton stopped another Cameron drive after the third touchdown for the Yoemen, but Cameron’s offense simply would not be denied.
With just 45 seconds left before halftime, DeBose scored on a 65-yard run down the left sideline to make the score 28-7 at halftime.
While the final outcome may have been in doubt at halftime, it only took 14 seconds to change that as Debose took the second half kickoff, found a seam and burst 75 yards for a touchdown, making the score 35-7 and the bi-district playoff rout was on.
It was all Cameron after that with a third quarter 14-yard touchdown pass from Brashear to Young, a 49-yard touchdown run by backup Calvin Stewart and a four-yard fourth quarter scoring run by Kirby Hubnick.
