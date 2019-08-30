GORMAN — Hunter Sheffield got his senior year started right.
Sheffield ran for four touchdowns, passed for three more, and caught a 43-yard TD bomb as the Dragons obliterated Dallas UME in the Gorman Six-Man Kickoff Classic.
Sheffield had TD runs of 4, 1, 20 and 1 yards. He also connected with Sergio Munoz, Brayden Fletcher and Bryton Torres on scoring passes. Iredell (1-0) clinched the mercy-rule win on the TD pass from Kaden Delgado to Sheffield at the 7:46 mark of the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.