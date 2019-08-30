With Corey Sandolph returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns and Jaylen Marshall blocking Waco High’s final PAT attempt, University found the secret to success with riveting special teams play.
The Trojans took a 36-35 thriller over the Lions in Friday night’s season opener, and showed how intense this rivalry is as they kept the Waco ISD Stadium crowd enthralled until the final seconds.
University avenged a 29-22 loss to Waco High in last year’s season opener, but it took everything the Trojans had to hang on at the end.
After the Trojans scored 15 straight points, the Lions roared back with a 79-yard touchdown drive that ended with Jayden Ridge’s 9-yard touchdown run to cut University’s lead to 36-35 with 38 seconds remaining.
But Marshall broke through to block Waco High’s PAT attempt to secure the Trojans’ win. It marked University’s first win over its crosstown rival since 2009, when the Trojans won, 24-14, ending a streak of nine straight Lion wins.
In the third quarter, Sandolph kept the Trojans in the game by returning kickoffs for 90 and 97-yard touchdowns. Sandolph’s second return cut Waco High’s lead to 29-27 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
The Trojans grabbed a 30-29 lead with Isaac Ramos’ 25-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
It looked like the game was over when Jeremiah Stroupe broke several tackles for a 32-yard touchdown to push University’s lead to 36-29 with 3:46 left in the game. But the Lions responded with a gutsy drive that moved them within a point of sending the game into overtime.
The Trojans looked sharp at the outset as they moved 66 yards on seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Stroupe got the drive going by blasting around the left side for 22 yards.
Facing fourth and 11 at the 25, quarterback Jacob Bryant powered up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the first quarter.
Later in the first quarter, the Trojans recovered a bad snap by Waco High at the Lions’ 15 and scored a quick touchdown.
Following a holding call, Stroupe found an alley around the left side for a 25-yard touchdown to push University’s lead to 14-0 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
After a short Waco High punt, the Trojans got great field position again at Waco High’s 39. But the Lions got a break when Joseph Carpenter fumbled at the 15 after an 8-yard run.
The Trojans kept hurting themselves as Bryant’s pass was intercepted by Naquavian Mathis at the Lions’ 17.
Waco High’s Dai’Shawn Fisher then recovered a fumbled punt, and this time the Lions took advantage of the turnover as they moved 51 yards for a touchdown.
Waco High relied on Ridge to do the heavy work and he finished off the drive with a 1-yard plunge for the score to cut the Trojans’ lead to 14-7 with 2:09 left in the first half.
Waco High’s momentum carried over to the second half as the Lions drove 56 yards following the kickoff with Adrian Rodriguez finishing it off with a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.
