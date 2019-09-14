In Hubbard, Jaguars running back Cooper Martin rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Logan Morris passed for 196 and three scores in a rout of the Bobcats.

Morris, R.J. Cormier and Colten Reid also added rushing touchdowns during Hubbard’s prolific offensive performance.

The Jaguars (3-0) totaled 510 yards of offense in keeping their record perfect so far this season.

