HS boys soccer
All-District teams
District 12-6A
MVP Edgar Soto, Belton
Offensive MVP Ethan Buchanan, Ellison
Defensive MVPS Oscar Vargas, Belton
Kyle Kowalski, Midway
Goalkeeper MVP Henry Martinez, Waco High
Midfielder MVP Andre Rich, Harker Heights
Newcomer of the Year Eric Ortiz, Temple
Coach of the Year Ben Bralley, Belton
First team
Belton: Edgar Soto, Oscar Vargas, Andres Martinez, Simon Howe, Jake Gilbert, Alvin Packard, Alexis Ibarra; Waco: Ricardo Morales, Diego Gonzalez, Sammy Becerra, Frank Cerillo, Henry Martinez; Midway: Kyle Kowalski, Anson Abshire, Tashi Franzen, Avery Elam, Ken Filos; Temple: Angel Medrano, Jose Medrano, Francisco Ortiz, Eric Ortiz; Harker Heights: Carlos Ruiz (GK), Gerardo Ramirez, Abel De Le Rocha, Andre Rich (MOV); Ellison: Ethan Buchnan, Frank Chiribel, Tyler Taglieri; Shoemaker: Steven Gomez, Vincent Capestany; Killeen: Jose Solis; Copperas Cove: Evan Thomas
Second team
Belton: Ivan Vargas, Leo Martinez, David Lara, Patrick Tosse, Cade Wenberg; Waco: Miller Cunningham, Angel Martinez, Osvaldo Ramirez, Joaquin Gonzalez; Midway: Michael Cuenca, Logan Kowalski, Alexis Serrano, Jackson Gulley; Temple: Ivan Salinas, Adrian Guzman, Carlos Hernandez Velasquez; Harker Heights: Jaime Vargas, Bryan Hernandez, Ethan Villa; Ellison: Casey Rechtorovic, Quinlan McKinney; Shoemaker: Frances Atalig, Andwell Powell; Killeen: Angel Hernandez Martinez; Copperas Cove: Jaylin Smith
Honorable mention
Belton: Mark Villanueva, Mark Diaz, Noe Martinez; Waco: Salvador Hernandez, Giver Ocampo, Julian Moya; Midway: Alex Khoury, Bryan Pantoja, Ayden Hernandez; Temple: Jose Renteria, Raul Reollar Mondragon, Endi Aguilar Maldonado; Harker Heights: Ben Lister, Sam Lister, Luca Lokker; Ellison: Frank Evans, Alex Fernandez, Jailon Gray; Shoemaker: Vincent Nautu, Bryan Sutton, Alec Larkin; Killeen: Gabriel Patch, Noriel Gomez, Uriel Gomez; Copperas Cove: Eduardo Buendia, EJ McAdams, Caden Chapman
District 15-4A
Midfielder MVP: Luiz Martinez, University
Defender MVP: Joahan Castro, University
Coach of the year Mike Chapman, University
First team
University: Albert Campbell, Luiz Martinez, Joahan Castro, Iven Herrera, Jonathan Jimenez, Carlos Paloblanco, Josue Rodriguez
Seond team
University: Emiliano Juarez, Steven Leyva, Isaac Ramos, Kendrick Scott,
Honorable mention
University: Greg Rojas, Oscar Dominguez, Manuel Coronado
District 17-4A
MVP: Celeb Iverson (Sr.)- China Spring
Offensive MVP: A.J. Perez (Jr.)- China Spring
Defensive MVP: Dylan Aldrich(Sr)- Robinson
Midfield MVP: Jorge Gamez (Sr.)- Gatesville
Goalkeeper MVP: Kalob Petty (Sr.)- China Spring
Newcomer of Year: Jaden Deleon(Jr)-Robinson
Freshman of Year: Erick Lara- Connally
Co-Coaches of Year: Manuel Gibson-La Vega, Ben Morrison-Connally
First team
La Vega: Omar Torres (Jr), Isaac De La Fuente (Sr), Aidan Martinez(Jr), Sergio Gonzalez (Jr), Tim Rusu (Soph), Bruna Torres (Sr), Ian Chavez (Sr), Alex Zarate (Sr); China Spring: William Bradshaw, Tanner Brown, Hayden Hill, Isaac Galindo, Caleb Iverson, AJ Perez, Kalob Petty; Robinson: Robert Roque, Anthony Ceniceros, Angel Reyes, Eduardo Villanueva. Dylan Aldrich, Jayden Deleon; Connally: Davis Lara, Luis Lerma, Juvencio Perez, Jacob Taylor, Erick Lara; Gatesville: Gabriel Retana (Sen) Def, Luis Macias Ayala (Soph) Def, Joseph Barnes (Jun) GK; Lorena: Bradley Lina Fwd, Kai Crist GK, Payton Kinser Def.; Marlin: Gabriel Pena, Jose Bucio; Harmony: Julio Lesdema , Adrian Morales
Second team
La Vega: Allen Montelongo (Sr), Julian Hernandez (Sr), Pavel Ramirez (Fr), Eric Martinez (Sr), Jose Correa (Jr), Luis Herrera (Sr); China Spring: Carson Mims, Andrew Baringer, Holden Slocum, Cade Bell; Robinson: Daniel Felipe, Salomon Cabezas, Nick Vissers; Connally: Emiliano Olivares, Manuel Perez, Benito Roman, Trey Walker; Gatesville: Aveyn Sarinana (Jun) Def, Jose Soriano (Sen) Mid, Alex Leon (Sen) FW; Lorena: Alex Merino Def., Yeongjun Jeon Mid.; Marlin: Cristian Martinez, David Pecina Martinez; Harmony: Pedro Leon, Victor Sanchez
Honorable mention
La Vega: Aaron Vargas (Jr), Uriel Flores (Jr), Ivan Tinajero (Sr); Robinson: Blake Borrego, Romeo Diaz, Geronimo Torres-Hill, Jonathan Hernandez; Connally: Aiden Grayson, Ralph Morales, Fabian Medina; Lorena: Julius Salazar Def., Ethan Hathoorn Mid; Harmony: Tanner Crum, Jacob Norris, Giovany Vidal
District 18-4A
MVP Joel Garcia, Palestine
Newcomer of the Year Fernando Navarro, Mexia
Offensive MVP Alexander Sanchez, Crockett
Defensive MVP Jonathan Sancez, Palestine
Utility Player of the Year Fabien Reyna, Mexia
Goalkeepers of the Year Christian Huthinson, Palestine
Sean Miller, Westwood
Coach of the Year John Absalom, Palestine
First team
Palestine: Jose Sanchez, Lizardo Lemus, Brian Armenta, Luis Rangel; Madisonville: Vladimar Morales, Juan Polanco, Ryan Kinesy, Juan Torres; Crockett: Angel Castillo, Antonio Cruz, Tristen Mancilla; Mexia: Jordan Hullum, Chris Galvan; New Waverly: Adrian Zamudio; Westwood: Samson Oparinde
Second team
Palestine: Juan Vazquez, Arturo Nieto, -Tony Garcia, Andy Garca; Madisonville: Jesus Zavala, Diego Torres, -Luis Lopez; Crockett: Salvador Lopes, Omar Garcia, George Arvizu; Mexia: Hector Sanchez; New Waverly: Victor Huerta; Westwood: Travis Jones
Honorable mention
Palestine: Michael Guzman, Michael Chaidez, Diego Farias; Madisonville: Jovany Silva, Gabriel Sanchez; Crockett: Issac Perez, Carlos Sosa, Raul Garcia; Mexia: Jose Contreras, Juan Hernandez, Rey Garcia; New Waverly: Mason Smith, Hutton Edney, Layne Sherwin; Westwood: Kameron Carwell , Christian Parker, Richard Jimenez
