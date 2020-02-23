As the practice commenced, Quinton Snell pulled his team together and described the various drills and shooting stations. He divided the group into blue jerseys and white, and explained that the winning team for each drill would earn a point.
“At the end, the winning team will get to decide the punishment for the losing one,” Snell said. The players nodded and some smiled, satisfied with the arrangement.
Yes, it’s just another day for the ultra-competitive Connally Cadets.
In recent years, Connally has established an enviable gold standard for Central Texas basketball. Snell’s team has reached the regional tournament in each of the past three seasons, and this year’s Cadets (19-5) could make school history with an unprecedented fourth straight appearance.
But these ambitious Cadets – who open up the playoffs with a bi-district matchup against Hillsboro on Monday in Corsicana -- want the history books to include so much more. They’ve done the regional tournament thing, and that’s great. They’re aiming for state.
“I hate losing. I’m pretty sure everybody else on our team hates losing,” said senior guard Korie Black, an Oklahoma State football signee. “We’re all competitive. Just for us to lose at regionals three times in a row, something’s got to change. So this year we hope to make a change.”
Black winces as he references Connally’s past losses. He knows the feeling firsthand, as one of three four-year varsity players on the Cadet roster, along with guard Zailin Cleveland and swingman Je’Juan Forward. Such experience is both Connally’s greatest asset and its driving impetus for a different result this time around.
For those seniors, this is it. There won’t be a fifth regional trip.
“You know what they say about experience, it’s the best teacher,” Snell said. “Every time we’ve gone down there we’ve played Hardin Jefferson, we’ve played Silsbee, or we’ve played Yates. So we can’t do anything but learn from those guys and try to find ways to get better.
“Steal a couple of things from them if we can. But having the experience of being there, knowing what it’s like to play against those guys, you can’t beat that. The only thing we’ve got to try to do is win a game when we get there.”
As many miles as the trio of Forward, Black and Cleveland have logged on their high-tops, they’re blessed with a certain maturity. Sure, they’re still teenagers. But they have a clear perspective on what wins games and what matters most.
Witness this forward-thinking take from Forward: “You’ve just got to be locked in in practice. The way we practice, that’s how we’re going to play in the games. So we’ve got to practice hard, play our heart out, take charges, make every layup that we can. Jump shots, make everything possible.”
The way Connally plays is the same way they’ve played for more than two decades under Snell’s watch. The Cadets are committed to a defensive approach that applies more pressure than a car wash water cannon. They want to blast their opponents with pressure and turn them over in hopes of fueling a transition game that usually gets a slew of easy runout baskets. In their half-court sets, they capitalize on crisp passing skills by pinballing the rock around the court.
Talk about a fun style. What baller wouldn’t want to get out and run, what baller wouldn’t want to pile up steals and layups and dunks?
“It’s really fun,” Cleveland said. “Coach Snell usually gets on us about running, running, running. We just had to restart a drill because we weren’t running and we made it look sloppy. Running and scoring buckets is just fun all around.”
The Cadets also know that one false step, one hesitation dribble when it wasn’t necessary, could lead to their downfall. They dropped four games in the challenging nonconference schedule and also lost once, to Lorena, in district play. But Snell also knows this bunch is tough and resilient.
“The game that kind of sticks out in my mind when you talk about that is we played La Vega,” Snell said. “They smacked us early, it was like 15-2 or something like that. But in that particular game I didn’t see any panic or anything on them.”
Getting out of Region III of Class 4A isn’t going to be any easier this year than it’s been in the past. The region features several busloads of great teams, headlined by No. 1-ranked Houston Yates, a past regional nemesis, and fourth-ranked La Marque.
Will this be Connally’s breakthrough year? It remains to be seen, but judging by the tenacity that unfolds during any given practice, they’re at least going to compete their butts off.
“Each trip was a different lesson learned,” Black said. “Now I think we’ve got everything we need to get past (regionals). The road is looking good for us, and we’ve got everything we need to make it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.