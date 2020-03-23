All-District team
District 17-2A
MVPs De’auntre Davis, Sr., Chilton & Cole Reid, So., Crawford
Offensive MVPs Kevin Gaines, Jr., Chilton & Tate Abel, Sr., Crawford
Defensive MVP John Reyna, So., Rosebud-Lott
Sixth Man Award Jordan Landrum, So., Rosebud-Lott
Newcomer Ryder Hohhertz, Fr., Moody
First team
Bosqueville: Luke Hayes, Sr., Jaelen Stroud, Jr.; Bruceville-Eddy: Julian Spotser, Sr.; Chilton: Dontrell Bailey, Sr., Daylon Cromer, Jr, JB Davis, So.; Crawford: Tanner Merenda, Jr., Jed Whitney, Sr., Ty Williams, So.; Moody: Da’mon Allen, Sr., Cody Stone, Sr.; Rapoport: Kai Luke, Jr.; Rosebud-Lott: Steven Buhl, Jr., Zach Buhl, Sr.; Valley Mills: Braden McCutchen, Sr., Alex Simmons
Second team
Bosqueville: Luke Bradshaw, Jr., Brooks Nunn, Fr., John Yovens, Fr.; Bruceville-Eddy: Dalton Harris, Sr., Trapper Ensor, Jr.; Chilton: McKeller Cook, So., Daylon Ford, Fr.; Crawford: Trey Dobie, Fr.; Moody: Evan Norwood, Sr., Collin Fellers, Sr.; Rapoport: Martin Acevedo, Sr., Austin Baros, Fr., Jayson Ross, Sr.; Rosebud-Lott: Nathan Truesdale, Jr.; Valley Mills: Austin Mathews, Sr., Cory McNair, Sr.
Honorable mention
Bosqueville: Stephen Devorsky, So., Ryder Roark, Jr., Hunter Henexson, Fr.; Bruceville-Eddy: Jackson Burris, Sr.; Crawford: Breck Chambers, Fr., Stephen Weatherman, Sr.; Moody: Donavan Jarzynkowski, Jr.; Rapoport: Jaylon Perry, Sr., Ryan Starr, Sr.; Rosebud-Lott: Johnathan Adamez, Jr.; Valley Mills: Elijah Degrate, Sr., Copper Nix, Sr.
