HS BASKETBALL
PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway (26-8) vs. Mesquite Horn, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ennis
Temple (21-11) vs. Tyler Lee, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College, Corsicana
Class 4A
Bi-district
Gatesville (21-12) vs. Waxahachie Life-Hillsboro loser, TBA
Robinson (12-17) vs. Waxahachie Life-Hillsboro winner, TBA
China Spring (12-13) vs. Ferris, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keene
Lorena vs. Midlothian Heritage, TBA
Fairfield (28-4) vs. Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk
Class 3A
Bi-district
Hamilton/Coleman (T4) vs. Jim Ned
West (25-7) vs. TBA
Whitney (26-7) vs. Malakoff, 7 p.m. Monday at Mexia
Groesbeck vs. Franklin, 7 p.m. Monday at Leon
Teague (16-13) vs. Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waco High
Class 2A
Bruceville-Eddy vs. Marlin, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Riesel
Crawford vs. Mart, 6 p.m. Monday at Lorena
Rosebud-Lott vs. Axtell, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lorena
Valley Mills vs. Hubbard, 6 p.m. Monday at University
Frost vs. TBA
Itasca vs. TBA
Class 1A
Jonesboro vs. TBA
Blum vs. Calvert, 6 p.m. Monday at Bosqueville
Mount Calm vs. TBA
Abbott (24-0), bye
Morgan vs. TBA
Iredell, TBA
TAPPS Class 4A
Reicher vs. Pasadena First Baptist Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pasadena
TAPPS Class 3A
Live Oak vs. San Jacinto Christian, 6 p.m. Friday
TAPPS Class 1A
Eagle Christian vs. WF Christ Academy
________________________________________
BOYS
TAPPS Class 4A
Vanguard, bye
TAPPS Class 3A
Live Oak vs. Rockwall Heritage, 7 p.m. Friday
TAPPS Class 1A
Eagle Christian vs. WF Christ Academy
TCAF Div. I
North Dallas Adventist 76, Methodist Children’s Home 37
