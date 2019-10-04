A spirited second-half comeback by China Spring fell just short as Houston St. Thomas came a long way to spoil the Cougars’ homecoming game with a 14-13 victory Friday night.
China Spring (2-4) was on the verge of tying the game with 3:33 left after Emmanuel Abdallah spun in for a 4-yard touchdown. But a false start penalty pushed the extra-point try back five yards and the kick bounced off the left upright.
It was a much different game than last week’s wild 58-56 loss to Argyle Liberty Christian that saw Abdallah rush for 554 yards.
The Eagles were keyed on the junior running back all game. St. Thomas (3-3) held Abdallah to just 28 yards on 10 carries en route to a 14-0 halftime lead. Abdallah finished with 86 yards on 20 totes.
China Spring coach Brian Bell said it was tough going for Abdallah, but he was also proud of the effort by his defense, which shut out the Eagles in the second half.
“Our defense came out and played hard,” he said. “I was proud of them.”
The game started at 6:30 p.m. so St. Thomas could leave earlier for its long drive back to Houston. The Cougars, meanwhile, were sporting burnt-red throwback jersey in recognition of the school’s original colors.
A fire in the late 1950s burned up all the equipment at the school’s stadium. Reicher Catholic High School loaned the school its light-blue uniforms so the team could play and China Spring eventually adopted those colors.
St. Thomas went ahead 14-0 on a steady diet of running back Jaden Yeboah and good passing from 6-foot-5 quarterback Maddox Kopp.
Yeboah capped an 11-play 80-yard drive with a 12-yard run with 4:11 to go in the first quarter. Kopp, who completed 13 of 23 passes for 152 yards, hit a wide-open Drake Martinez in the end zone on a 16-yard pass with 2:26 before intermission.
But Bell fired up his troops for the second half. Instead of Abdallah it was quarterback Brayden Faulkner using his legs to get the offense moving.
He raced through a seam and scampered down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown on China Spring’s second possession of the second half to cut the deficit in half.
Two possessions later Faulkner ran over and through a half-dozen would-be tacklers on a 59-yard run to the 10-yard line. However, that drive faltered when Faulkner was sacked on fourth-and-seven.
But when the Cougar defense held fast, China Spring’s offense responded with a 76-yard drive. The big play was K.J. Peoples’ 30-yard reception and a penalty after the play that set up China Spring at the 11. Three plays later, Abdallah scored to cut the lead to one.
With 1:50 left St. Thomas’ Kopp shanked his punt, which went out at the 38, giving the Cougars’ hope. But on third-and-12, Faulkner was picked off at the 23, ending the threat.
It was one of two interceptions by Faulkner, who finished 16-of-28 passing for 163 yards. He ran for 128 yards on 18 carries; 125 of those yards came in the second half.
“We gave a lot of effort, but didn’t make some of the plays we needed to,” Bell said. “They kept taking punches, but they got up and we’ll stay resilient.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.