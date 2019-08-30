WEST — The annual Westfest celebration crowded the city streets here this weekend and jacked up the parking prices, but when it came to the season-opening football game between the West Trojans and Hillsboro Eagles, it was the visitors from Hillsboro who had all the fun.
They used a relentless offense and an adequate defense to score an impressive 35-13 victory over the home team, and give new head coach Steve Hale a victory in his debut.
Hillsboro quarterback Thomas Pratt tossed two scoring strikes of 10 and 17 yards and recovered a fumbled snap to run in another score to lead Hillsboro in a game they never trailed and was rarely in doubt.
The Eagles are now 1-0 with a chance to head home next week. West falls to 0-1 with a road game next week in Eastland.
With Hillsboro holding a two touchdowns lead at halftime, the two teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Branford Montoya scored his second touchdown of the night from five yards, flexing after he scored.
Trey Janek burst up the middle for a 67-yard-run to cut the lead 28-14 for Hillsboro, but Simmons scored the second touchdown of the night, from 17 yards away, when he simply reached over a smaller West defender and sealed the win for the visitors.
After a sluggish first quarter for both teams, Hillsboro finally broke on top with a long drive near the end of the first quarter.
Skillfully matching runs and passes, the Eagles covered 70 years in the prolonged scoring surge. Tyson Simmons caught a 10-yard scoring strike from quarterback Thomas Pratt. Ray Arnellano kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Hillsboro lead.
After a short West punt turned into a short field for Hillsboro, the Jaguars scored again when Brandon Montoya run a 25-yard touchdown run down the right sideline and Arellano kicked his second extra point for a 14-0 edge early in the second quarter.
The young West squad stuck to their game plan of staying on the ground and it paid off late in the second quarter when junior running back Trey Janek burst up the middle for an 11-yard-run to cut the deficit to 14-7 with a Guillermo Acevedo extra point.
Hillsboro struck again just before halftime. Montoya broke down the left sideline for a 76-yard run and was stopped at the five-yard-line. Three plays later Pratt picked up a fumbled snap and went into the scoring land with a four-yard run and a 21-7 halftime lead for Hillsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.