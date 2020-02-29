Midway tennis

The Midway girls tennis team won the women's sapphire division at the inaugural UTR National High School Team Tennis Championships in Waco on Saturday.

 Midway ISD photo

Harvard Westlake, a powerhouse California program, won the men’s diamond division at the inaugural UTR National High School Team Tennis Championships, which wrapped up Saturday on courts around Waco.

Highland Park won the top bracket, the diamond division, on the women’s side, beating Lake Travis in the final.

Nevada High won the men’s sapphire division, host Midway won the women’s sapphire division, and Abilene won the women’s emerald division.

A total of 24 boys and 24 girls teams from around the country competed in the event, which pitted teams in NCAA-style matches with six singles matchups and three doubles duels.

