Harvard Westlake, a powerhouse California program, won the men’s diamond division at the inaugural UTR National High School Team Tennis Championships, which wrapped up Saturday on courts around Waco.
Highland Park won the top bracket, the diamond division, on the women’s side, beating Lake Travis in the final.
Nevada High won the men’s sapphire division, host Midway won the women’s sapphire division, and Abilene won the women’s emerald division.
A total of 24 boys and 24 girls teams from around the country competed in the event, which pitted teams in NCAA-style matches with six singles matchups and three doubles duels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.