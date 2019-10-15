CRAWFORD — Senior swatter Anne Williams hammered 16 kills as Crawford’s No. 1-ranked volleyball team powered to another sweep on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates had no problem in dispatching Rapoport, 25-7, 25-2, 25-6, in District 14-2A action. Williams hit .577 for the match and Crawford (37-4, 6-0) dominated throughout, hitting .384 as a team.
Freshman McKenna Post posted nine kills, and senior Ana Maddox had four in six attempts.
Crawford also served with power and precision. The Lady Pirates tallied 20 aces, and had only one service error in 71 attempts for the match. Lexi Moody and Peyton Elmore had five aces each, and Maddox and Courtney Allen both dropped in three.
Crawford hasn’t lost a set in district play. It will next host Bosqueville on Friday.
No. 19 Lorena 3, Gatesville 0
GATESVILLE – No. 19 Lorena opened the second round of District 18-4A play with the same efficiency it closed the first half, taking down Gatesville, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22, to stay unbeaten.
Lorena goes to 25-11 overall and 6-0 in district action.
Lorena coach Kari Sowders called the play of libero Haley Flores “outstanding” in the Lady Leopards’ win, and added that hitter Blaze Runyan and setter Meg Kucera also played well.
Gatesville dropped to 3-3 in district with the loss.
Moody 3, Rosebud-Lott 0
TRAVIS — Hanna Welch ripped eight kills and picked up three blocks as the Lady Bearcats held off the homestanding Lady Cougars, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.
Moody (5-23, 3-6) had a tough run through nondistrict play, but has been more competitive in District 16-2A competition.
“We’re so proud of these young ladies and all the progress they’ve made,” Moody coach Devon Watts said.
Katelynn Hale delivered 12 assists, four kills and four digs, and Autumn Hale served well, dropping in three aces for Moody.
Rosebud-Lott fell to 7-3 in district.
No. 13 Wortham 3, Axtell 0
AXTELL — The 13th-ranked Lady Bulldogs rolled to their 17th straight victory, denying the Lady Longhorns, 25-14, 25-8, 25-17.
Wortham (27-11 overall, 12-0 in District 15-2A) has won 44 straight sets, and hasn’t dropped a set since a 2-1 win over Calvert on Aug. 24. The Lady Bulldogs need only four more wins to finish off a third straight season with a perfect district record.
