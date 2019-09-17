COPPERAS COVE – When you schedule tough, you’re going to get tough challenges.
Crawford was up to the challenge on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, picked up one of the bigger wins of their nondistrict season by battling past Class 6A Copperas Cove, 13-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-12. To put that into perspective, Crawford ISD submitted an average daily enrollment of 172 students in the last round of UIL realignment, while Copperas Cove has an enrollment of 2,269 students.
But, obviously, David was on his “A” game against this Goliath.
“It’s just good where you have to play a great game in order to win,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “If you don’t play great, you’re going to lose. Sometimes you can play an opponent and you’ll be a little off the mark, but still able to win, but it’s really nice to have to be great. I’m really proud of us.”
Lexi Moody left her fingerprints all over the win for Crawford (30-3). The sophomore setter adeptly navigated the offense by delivering 56 assists to go along with 18 digs and four kills. Moody, who ranks eighth nationally in assists according to MaxPreps’ national leaders, clearly plays an advanced game for her age.
“I just had a referee the other night ask me how many seniors I had, and he was blown away when he found out she was just a sophomore,” Coker said. “She just loves the game, loves Crawford, and she’s been really, really good for us.”
Cove (21-11) pounced on the Lady Pirates in the early going, and didn’t have much trouble in taking the first set. But Crawford learned from its mistakes.
“I think we just needed to catch up to the speed,” Coker said. “We hadn’t played anyone who goes that fast in a while. We felt like we gave away some points, and we weren’t pressing our hands on the blocks, and they were able to get kills off our hands. But in the second set, the kids did all the things we talked about and went out there and executed.”
Anne Williams produced a double-double for Crawford with 26 kills and 13 digs. Katie Warden punched 11 kills and Kyle Ray added nine. Ray also zipped in four aces.
Crawford’s defense held firm in the four-set battle, helped along by Ana Maddox (17 digs, 3 blocks), Peyton Elmore (15 digs) and Hannah Morton (15 digs). Courtney Allen came through with a pair of timely aces in the service game.
Midway 3, Harker Heights 0
HARKER HEIGHTS – Reese Rhodes had a double-double as Midway kept rolling in District 12-6A play, sweeping the Lady Knights, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15.
Rhodes had a team-best 12 kills to go with 11 assists. Emma Wachsmann doled out 13 assists for Midway, now 5-0 in district play.
Isabel Glasson, Gabby Jones and Salome Stephens tagged four kills apiece for the Pantherettes. Midway also served well, led by Loryn Canham’s five aces.
Joshua 3, University 0
JOSHUA – The Owls’ sister tandem of Rylie and Reese Rumfield combined for 25 kills in a sweep of the visiting Lady Trojans, 25-12, 25-9, 25-17.
Reese, a senior, smashed 15 kills on 30 attempts, while Rylie, a sophomore, added 10 kills on 23 swings. Joshua also served with precision, dropping in 11 aces. Abby Ellis and Kassidy Wooten had four aces apiece.
University fell to 13-18 overall and 0-2 in District 14-5A with the loss.
Pflugerville Hendrickson 3, Lorena 0
LORENA – The Class 6A Hawks prevented Lorena from gathering its 20th win of the season, sweeping the Lady Leopards, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20.
Lorena (19-10) continues to test itself, however, as district play draws near. The Lady Leopards will take an open date on Friday before hosting Stephenville in their final nondistrict contest next Tuesday. They’ll host Gatesville on Sept. 28 in their first district action.
Moody 3, Bruceville-Eddy 1
MOODY – Hannah Welch thumped nine kills and Kinlee Kollaja added seven as the Lady Bearcats gathered their first district win, 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22.
Kollaja also dished out 11 assists, while Katelynn Hale had 15 assists to go with five kills and four digs. Tanna Pruett topped the defense for Moody (3-17, 1-1) with five digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.