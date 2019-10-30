Class 6A

Warm-up match

Midway (25-18) vs. A&M Consolidated, TBA Friday

Bi-district

Midway vs. Mesquite Horn or Tyler Lee, TBD Tuesday at Corsciana

Belton (20-22) vs. TBD

Class 4A

Warm-up match

Salado at Gatesville, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Bi-district

Lorena (29-11) vs. Alvarado, 5:30 p.m. Monday at West

China Spring (26-14) vs. Waxahachie Life, 7:30 p.m. Monday at West

Gatesville vs. Hillsboro (19-14), TBD Tuesday at University

Robinson (22-20) vs. TBD

Fairfield (27-11) vs. TBD

Class 3A

Bi-district

West (38-4) vs. Palmer-Mildred winner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blooming Grove

Whitney (29-14) vs. TBD

Troy (33-7) vs. TBD

McGregor vs. TBD

Teague vs. TBD

Class 2A

Bi-district

Crawford (41-4), bye

Frost (21-11-1), bye

Wortham (31-11), bye

Bremond, bye

Bosqueville (20-7-1) vs. TBA

Valley Mills (27-11) vs. TBA

Rosebud-Lott vs. TBA

Class 1A

Bi-district

Blum (23-10), bye

Covington vs. TBA

Abbott (22-8), bye

Aquilla (11-16) vs. TBA

TAPPS Class 3A

First round

Schertz John Paul II 3, Reicher 0

TAPPS Class 2A

First round

FW Lake Country 3, Live Oak 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-4, 25-15)

TCAF Div. II

First round

Granbury Cornerstone 3, Parkview 1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13)

