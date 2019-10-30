Class 6A
Warm-up match
Midway (25-18) vs. A&M Consolidated, TBA Friday
Bi-district
Midway vs. Mesquite Horn or Tyler Lee, TBD Tuesday at Corsciana
Belton (20-22) vs. TBD
Class 4A
Warm-up match
Salado at Gatesville, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Bi-district
Lorena (29-11) vs. Alvarado, 5:30 p.m. Monday at West
China Spring (26-14) vs. Waxahachie Life, 7:30 p.m. Monday at West
Gatesville vs. Hillsboro (19-14), TBD Tuesday at University
Robinson (22-20) vs. TBD
Fairfield (27-11) vs. TBD
Class 3A
Bi-district
West (38-4) vs. Palmer-Mildred winner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blooming Grove
Whitney (29-14) vs. TBD
Troy (33-7) vs. TBD
McGregor vs. TBD
Teague vs. TBD
Class 2A
Bi-district
Crawford (41-4), bye
Frost (21-11-1), bye
Wortham (31-11), bye
Bremond, bye
Bosqueville (20-7-1) vs. TBA
Valley Mills (27-11) vs. TBA
Rosebud-Lott vs. TBA
Class 1A
Bi-district
Blum (23-10), bye
Covington vs. TBA
Abbott (22-8), bye
Aquilla (11-16) vs. TBA
TAPPS Class 3A
First round
Schertz John Paul II 3, Reicher 0
TAPPS Class 2A
First round
FW Lake Country 3, Live Oak 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-4, 25-15)
TCAF Div. II
First round
Granbury Cornerstone 3, Parkview 1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13)
