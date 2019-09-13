FRANKLIN — Mart fought hard, but the Panthers took another one on the chin.
The Class 3A Lions, the only team to beat Mart last season, used a clutch fourth-down conversion in the waning minutes to hold off the No. 5-ranked Panthers, 20-16, on Friday night. It also gave Mart (1-2) its first two-game losing streak since 2013, when the Panthers lost to Rogers and Goldthwaite in consecutive nondistrict games but still went four rounds deep in the playoffs.
A Mart turnover set up the first score of the game. The Lions’ Datron Dixon intercepted the Panthers and returned to the Mart 3, and then Seth Spiller scored shortly thereafter on a 1-yard plunge at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter.
Mart went ahead less than two minutes later. Keishawn Clater’s 51-yard kick return put the Panthers in prime field position, and Roddrell Freeman cashed in with a 20-yard scoring scamper. Clater’s two-point run made it 8-7, Mart.
Freeman had a 3-yard TD run early in the second quarter to tie the score at 14, but Franklin (2-1) went on top after Marcus Wade hit Dixon for a 24-yard TD with nine seconds before the halftime horn. However, Mart still managed to get some good out of the things when the Panthers blocked the PAT and DaMarion Medlock returned it all the way for two points.
Neither team scored in the second half, though they had their chances. The Panthers came up with a seemingly big fumble recovery with 5:50 to play at the Lions 46-yard line, but turned the ball back over a minute later on an interception.
Lorena 31, Lampasas 30
LAMPASAS — Leapin’ Leopards, Daddy Warbucks!
The Leopards made their runs throughout, but the Badgers always seem to have an answer. In the end, though, Lorena found its crib sheet — because it saved the best answer for the finale.
Lorena (2-1) trailed by a score of 27-14 in the third quarter, but Bradley Lina and the Leopards were just getting going. Lina connected with Ty Moore on a 62-yard touchdown and A.J. Brem on a 27-yard score within the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, pushing the Leopards ahead 28-27.
Lampasas (2-1) went up 30-28 with 4:43 to play on Ace Whitehead’s 37-yard field goal. Lorena had an even more clutch kick in reserve, as Lina led the Leopards into Badger territory before kicking a 27-yard game-winner with 49 seconds on the clock.
Lina had a huge night, completing 16 of 32 passes for 336 yards and four TDs, while going 4-for-4 on PATs and adding the winning field goal. Moore also gave the Badger defense fits with eight catches for 249 yards and three TDs.
Clifton 45, Maypearl 0
CLIFTON — The Cubs had it all working in a whitewashing of visiting Maypearl.
Riley Perry carried 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Mason Brandenberger tossed three TD passes, and the Cub defense held Maypearl to only 122 yards of offense.
Perry showed a knack for finishing off drives, scoring on runs of 9 and 3 yards once the Cubs (2-1) got to the red zone. Brandenberger also showed off his own quick feet, running for 105 yards, including a 58-yard nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter.
Colby Caniford had the longest play of the night, a 75-yard TD catch from Brandenberger in the third quarter.
Bruceville-Eddy 31, Chilton 13
CHILTON — The Eagles’ Nathan Quattlebaum, the area’s leading rusher, added to his impressive yearly totals as Bruceville-Eddy won again.
Quattlebaum ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Eagles (2-1). Bruceville-Eddy was also effective went it went to the air, as TJ Jarmon caught two TDs.
Chilton (2-1) trailed only 19-13 at the half, but the Pirates couldn’t get anything going in the second half.
No. 3 Cameron Yoe 68, Gatesville 34
CAMERON — Braden Brashear and the Cameron Yoe Yoemen are clicking along like plastic cleats on a concrete locker room floor.
Brashear fired five touchdown passes as Yoe stayed unbeaten with a convincing win over the visiting Hornets. Brashear came out chucking, throwing three TD passes in the first 5:57 of the game, on a 23-yarder to Kobe Young, a 33-yarder to Jaidyn Sanchez and a 25-yard strike to Thomas Melton.
Cameron (3-0) dominated throughout, returning two interceptions for TDs as well.
Wortham 24, Bartlett 0
WORTHAM — Wortham stayed perfect on the year with a shutout of visiting Bartlett in this battle of Bulldogs.
The game was close for two quarters, as Wortham (3-0) led just, 8-0, at the break. Bartlett tried to catch Wortham off guard with an onside kick to start the second half, but the home Bulldogs recovered, then scored shortly thereafter on a Riley Baker TD run.
Brandon Coker, who was coming off a personal 50-point game last week against Dallas First Baptist, didn’t have that kind of crazy scoring game on this night. But Coker gave Wortham some more breathing room with a TD pass to DeMarcus Bullard with two minutes to play in the third.
