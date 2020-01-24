Connally’s boys basketball team got a delayed start to the season, thanks to a deep run through the football playoffs. But the Cadets are more than making up for any lost time.
The 11th-ranked Cadets rolled to their third straight blowout win in District 18-4A play on Friday as they shot past Lorena, 55-34. Connally (13-4 overall, 3-0 district) has won its three district contests by an average score of 65-36.
In this one, multi-sport standout Korie Black tossed in a game-leading 17 points to lead the Cadets. Je’juan Forward chipped in 14.
For Lorena (6-18, 1-2), no player reached double figures in scoring. Senior Dalton Hill led the Leopards with eight points.
Next up for Connally will be a home contest with 19th-ranked China Spring on Tuesday, while Lorena travels to Gatesville that same night.
Girls Basketball No. 5 Fairfield 69, Madisonville 29
FAIRFIELD – The fifth-ranked Lady Eagles continued their dominance of District 19-4A, stampeding over the Mustangs.
Senior Braden Bossier paced Fairfield’s balanced scoring effort with 13 points. Emori Daniels contributed 11 for the Lady Eagles (25-3, 4-0), while McKinna Brackets and Breyunna Dowell had eight points each.
Fairfield outscored Madisonville in every quarter, and had a comfortable 34-18 lead at the halftime break. The Lady Eagles have won their four district contests by an average score of 72-34.
China Spring 48, La Vega 30
Junior post Brylee Smith dropped in 21 points as the Lady Cougars dropped rival La Vega.
Smith helped China Spring (7-12, 2-3 in 18-4A) get out to a splendid start, as she scored 10 points in the first quarter. The Lady Cougars led 16-5 after that initial period.
Kayla Peoples added seven points for China Spring, which will open the second half of district play on Tuesday at Connally, a team that it defeated, 63-44, the first time around.
Andrea Johnson scored 13 points to lead La Vega (13-13, 1-4).
No. 16 Marlin 68, Bremond 17
MARLIN – The Mystique is gone, but the magic isn’t for Marlin.
The Lady Bulldogs continue to click along in the post-Mystique Womack era, as they easily tamed the visiting Lady Tigers. Junior guard Yasmen Maxwell just missed a triple-double for Marlin (18-4 overall, 8-1 in 18-2A), producing 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
Aniya Williams scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor, and chipped in 16 rebounds and three steals. Amayah Mason had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore point guard McKenna Johnson crisply ran the show for Marlin, dishing out 11 assists and picking up eight steals.
Crawford 55, Valley Mills 25
CRAWFORD – Peyton Elmore pumped in 23 points as Crawford preserved its perfect record in District 17-2A competition.
Cece Villa contributed 11 points and Ana Maddox had eight for Crawford, which improved to 14-4 overall and 7-0 in district.
No. 18 Abbott 57, Mount Calm 28
ABBOTT — The 18th-ranked Lady Panthers buckled down defensively as the game wore on, and remained unbeaten on the year.
Abbott (19-0, 8-0 in 27-1A) held a slim 14-11 lead after one quarter, but held Mount Calm to just 17 points in the final three periods. Sofi Stalker swished in 21 points to top Abbott, while Rachel Kallus scored 13 and Kaitlyn Nors had 11.
Girls Soccer Midway 12, Marble Falls 0
The Pantherettes stepped out of district play, but didn’t let up on their scoring prowess, as nine different players found the net in a blanking of Marble Falls.
Kristy Castelan, Hadley Carpenter and Amanda Hudson navigated their way to two goals apiece for Midway. Also scoring were Hannah Bowden, Anna Posey, Elle Carpenter, Sami Brown, Italia Vega and Vanessa Soriano.
Midway, which is 3-0 in district play, will return to 12-6A action on Tuesday night when they host Copperas Cove.
