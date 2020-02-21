MIDLOTHIAN – Robinson’s state tournament dreams came to an end on Friday, while Fairfield’s live on.
The 11th-ranked Lady Eagles, a regional tournament team a year ago, took a step closer toward that destination by flying over Robinson, 62-38, on Friday night in Class 4A area round playoff girls basketball action.
Fairfield (30-4) led 24-18 at the half, but turned the game into a runaway in the final two quarters.
Braden Bossier gave the Lady Eagles her usual steady play in the post, scoring a game-best 18 points. But she was complemented well by Jada Clark (11 points) and Breyunna Dowell (10).
Robinson put together a nice run in its first season under head coach Will McKethan.
The Rockettes were led by Brooke Ashcraft’s 11 points and Madison Crowson’s 10.
Fairfield will get China Spring in next week’s regional quarterfinals.
China Spring 51, Palestine 49
CORSICANA – The Lady Cougars came through in the clutch to hold off Palestine in the Class 4A area playoffs.
Brylee Smith scored 16 points for China Spring (14-13), which led 41-36 going into the fourth quarter and made the plays it needed to hold off the Lady Wildcats.
Kayla Peoples chipped in nine points and Riley Shoots shot in eight, but seven different players scored in all for the well-balanced Lady Cougars, who advance to Fairfield in next week’s regional quarterfinal round.
Jamya Reeves tossed in 21 points to head up Palestine’s effort.
Crawford 41, Centerville 35
CORSICANA – Crawford is third-round bound.
The Lady Pirates recovered from an opening quarter in which they had only two points on a pair of free throws, rallying past Centerville for a Class 2A area-round victory.
Crawford got progressively more efficient offensively as the game progressed, scoring 10 in the second, 12 in the third and 16 in the fourth.
Ana Maddox topped the Lady Pirates with 10 points, while Cece Villa nailed a triumvirate of 3-pointers for nine points. Kylie Ray scored eight.
Crawford (28-5) advances to face Lovelady in the Region III-2A quarterfinals next week.
Lovelady 44, Marlin 22
JEWETT – Lovelady held Marlin to a season-low 22 points in taking out the Lady Bulldogs in the Class 2A area playoffs.
Marlin (24-5) was looking to reach at least the regional tournament for the third consecutive year, but couldn’t get anything going on this night.
It was Marlin’s first game below 30 points since a 39-28 loss to South Oak Cliff on Dec. 26.
