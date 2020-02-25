To win in the playoffs, you’ve got to show some fight.
So, when Axtell pushed, Crawford pushed back. For the Pirates, that counterpunch made all the difference.
Crawford’s boys used a 13-0 third-quarter run to grab the lead for good in a 49-44 Class 2A bi-district playoff win over Axtell on Tuesday night at Waco High’s Lion Gym. The Pirates (23-6) advance to face Slocum, a 90-81 winner over Itasca, in the area playoffs later this week.
The adage holds that any team can beat any other once the playoffs roll around. Certainly, Axtell (19-13) didn’t worry about the fact that it was a four seed to Crawford’s one seed get in the way of a potential upset advancement. The Longhorns trailed 21-17 at the halftime stoppage, but came stampeding out of the locker room to give the Pirates a legitimate scare.
Spurred by a couple of buckets from junior forward Laderius Sanders, Axtell opened the third quarter on a 9-3 run. When Daegen Draper slipped inside to beat the Pirate defense and score, the Longhorns took a 26-23 lead. But Crawford didn’t freak out, and calmly answered with a surge of its own.
“Intensity, that was big,” Crawford coach Brent Elmore said. “We also had Ty Williams step up and knock down some big shots. He kind of started feeling in that area and kind of carried our team. Been waiting for him to do that for a long time, and that kid stepped up and did a good job for us tonight.”
Williams, a sophomore guard, indeed sank some clutch shots, including a 3-pointer to tie the score and a 16-footer from the wing to put the Pirates back into the lead.
But he wasn’t the only one. Crawford senior Tate Abel also probed the Axtell defense on his way to a doorstep delivery during that third-quarter run. Abel hit a pull-up jumper from the wing and a stealthy baseline drive, pump fake and layup, helping to fuel a 13-0 Pirate run.
“He’s our most athletic kid,” Elmore said of Abel. “Of course, being a coach’s kid he’s kind of got that built into him. He’s been preached that from the time he could walk, about what it’s like to compete and compete for the Crawford Pirates. He takes a lot of pride in that, and does a great job of leading his team. Not the most vocal leader, but the way he plays he inspires his teammates to play even harder.”
By the time that Crawford freshman Luke Torbert tossed in a short jumper, the Pirates had opened up a 10-point edge at 36-26. Axtell’s Gavin Mach finally stopped the bleeding with 22 seconds left in the third quarter when he made a bank deposit for a 3-pointer, but the Longhorns found themselves having to play chase the rest of the way.
Axtell made sure Crawford stayed on its toes all the way to the end. Junior guard Koby Hollingsworth scored seven points in the final two minutes of the game, the most impressive bucket coming on a tough fall away in traffic, to trim the gap to five points. But the Longhorns ran out of time on the rally, and Crawford kept its season alive.
Hollingsworth was high point man for Axtell with 14, and Sanders contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. On the Crawford side, Abel hit for 14 points while Williams and Cole Reid tallied 11 apiece.
At one point late in the game, following a Pirate turnover, Elmore called out to his team, “Quit dribbling and pass the ball!” He really only had to say it once, because Crawford patiently kept the ball popping around the perimeter throughout the game.
“That’s kind of what we breed ourselves on, being fundamental, getting to open spots and finding open guys. When we can do that, we’re able to take some really good shots,” Elmore said. “It doesn’t always mean they always go in, but we take some good shots.”
Early on, though, Axtell made sure that Crawford wasn’t going to get many opportunities for Reid, a 6-foot-8 sophomore post. The Longhorns immediately dropped into a sagging zone defense any time the Pirates gained possession of the ball, and Crawford took its time working the ball around and not rushing outside shots just because they were there. Reid, meanwhile, scored only once in the opening quarter.
“They did a really good job of taking Cole away,” Elmore said. “Whenever we came out, they went to that 2-3 zone and kind of packed it down inside. That third quarter, that was the big thing, we knocked down some shots. Hit some outside shots and they had to come out of that, and when they did that we were able to toward the end of the game pound it inside to Cole. He had some close ones and stepped up and knocked down some free throws, for the most part.”
Reid did get more looks as the game progressed, and drew a couple of fouls in the fourth quarter. He also pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds.
Now Crawford will turn its attention to 25th-ranked Slocum. Elmore said after the game that the Pirates were tentatively looking at playing in Madisonville on Friday, which would give Crawford fans a chance to potentially see both the Pirate boys and the regional-bound girls play on the same night. Crawford’s girls will face Woden in the Region III-2A semis at 8 p.m. Friday in Bryan.
Marlin 65, Valley Mills 45
Ty Harris led four Bulldogs in double figures as Marlin denied the Eagles in a Class 2A bi-district contest at Waco High.
Harris scored 19 points to lead all scorers for Marlin (21-9), which advances to meet Lovelady in the area round later this week. The Bulldogs consistently got what they wanted offensively through the night, scoring in double figures as a team in every quarter. Harris was complemented by LaZarian Coleman’s 14 points, Jaymorian Benjamin’s 13 and Tydae Mayes’ 10.
Valley Mills trailed by only seven at the half, but the game got away from the Eagles after the break.
China Spring 63, Alvarado 47
CORSICANA – What a night for Eli Stephens.
China Spring’s dynamic junior guard poured in a school-record 42 points in spearheading the Cougars to a Class 4A bi-district win over Alvarado. Stephens and the Cougars move on to face the Carthage-Madisonville winner in the area playoffs later this week.
GIRLS Crawford 42, Lovelady 24
BUFFALO – The Lady Pirates clamped down defensively, and extended their run to the regional tournament in the process.
Crawford (28-5) held Lovelady without a point in the opening quarter. The Lady Pirates scored only three points of their own in that first period, but because of that lock-down defensive effort were able to take a lead.
As the game progressed, they found their shooting stroke, led by Cece Villa, who nailed three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 13 points. Anne Williams added 12 points and Kylie Ray scored seven.
Next up for Crawford is a date with ninth-ranked Woden at 8 p.m. Friday in the Region III-2A semifinals in Bryan.
Fairfield 61, China Spring 33
HEARNE – The Fairfield girls are regional tournament-bound for a second straight season.
Fairfield (31-4) turned its Class 4A regional quarterfinal contest with China Spring into a runaway. The Lady Eagles built a 17-3 lead after a quarter to end the Lady Cougars’ nice playoff run.
Fairfield, which finished a win shy of the state tournament a year ago, will next play Houston Yates at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville.
Rusk 68, Gatesville 66
CENTERVILLE – Rusk’s RaNaiya Kennedy swished in 20 points and Jamyah Anderson scored 19 to send the Lady Eagles over the Lady Hornets in a down-to-the-horn Class 4A regional quarterfinal tussle.
Allaiya Jones led all scorers by knocking down 24 points for Gatesville, which finished its first season under new head coach Ryan Ocheskey with a 23-13 record. Josie Boyd added 10 points in the Lady Hornet loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.