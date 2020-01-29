Next week, the day after National Signing Day, Ed Love will celebrate one month in his new position as Waco ISD athletic director.
Well, no, he won’t really “celebrate.” Who has the time?
To say it’s been a whirlwind initial few weeks on the job would be a serious understatement. Since he took over for outgoing AD Johnny Tusa on Jan. 6, Love has had dozens of meetings and conversations with Waco ISD administrators, coaches and parents, and has spent time picking the brains of athletic directors at rival schools in Waco High’s and University’s districts.
“My first couple of weeks, first I wanted to get to know the staff here, get a sense of what their main jobs are, what they do on a daily basis,” Love said. “Then the next thing was to set up one-on-one meetings with all the head coaches in the school district, to find out what they feel like their program needs going forward. Then it’s really important to me to get a gauge of what the community is looking for, too.”
As a former coach, Love still carries a competitive zeal. Naturally, he wants the Lions and Trojans to excel across the board in all the various sports.
Getting there takes time, and one of the areas in need of improvement that Love has pinpointed is the farm system of middle school athletics.
“We’re way behind in middle school athletics, in a lot of ways,” Love said. “And what’s happening, we’re losing middle school students to surrounding districts. I want to end that. First we’ve got to identify the problems, and then we’ve got to work to put forth a plan to improve. Because we’ve got to stop the bleeding there.”
One of the upcoming big events on Love’s calendar will arrive on Monday, when the UIL will hold its biennial realignment and redistricting. Like many coaches and athletic directors around Central Texas, Love will gather at the Region 12 Education Service Center that morning to learn what districts Waco High and University will call home for the next two years.
“You never know what’s going to happen with that, but the way I look at it, if you have good athletics it really doesn’t make a difference what district you’re in,” Love said.
Down the road, Love has the goal of bringing an indoor facility to the school district, and more all-weather turf to the district’s fields and diamonds. They’re aspirational ideas, to be sure. Fortunately, Love knows he always has someone he can call should a question arise in the person of Tusa.
“Johnny’s like a father to me,” Love said. “I coached for him for 25 years, and I know I can always pick up the phone and he’ll be there. He’s one of the smartest men I’ve ever known, a true legend, and I would not have had this opportunity had it not been for him.”
Timetable for Mexia search
The head football coach/AD opening in Mexia will be posted through Friday, and Mexia ISD superintendent Lyle DuBus said that he hopes to have a candidate to present to the school board by Feb. 17.
Mexia’s job opened earlier this month when Frank Sandoval left for West Mesquite after a three-year run overseeing the Blackcats. Mexia is coming off a 7-4 season, including a 5-1 mark in district play.
La Vega senior makes pledge
La Vega basketball player Aiyana Ephraim has committed to play at Concordia University, an NCAA Division III program in Austin.
Ephraim has started for the Lady Pirates for the past four years, and was a first-team all-district performer in 2018-19. She’s a four-sport athlete who has also played volleyball, track and field, and softball.
Trojans’ Sandolph commits to UTPB
University senior wide receiver Corey Sandolph has committed to play football at UT-Permian Basin.
Sandolph memorably started the year with a bang, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in a season-opening win over Waco High. He ended up averaging 30 yards per kick return on the year, and made second-team Super Centex as a return specialist. As a receiver, Sandolph brought in 46 catches for 590 yards and five TDs in 2019.
