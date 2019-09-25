For most Texas high school football teams, the season has three distinct phases — nondistrict, district and the playoffs. Some schools might also have a rivalry game each year that rises to become its own premier event.
But for Waco’s subset of private schools that play six-man football, there’s a season within a season that includes the games against each other.
Live Oak Classical, Methodist Children’s Home, Parkview Christian and Vanguard College Prep have all had success in their respective areas. This year Eagle Christian Academy has entered the mix, bringing Waco’s private school six-man ranks to five schools in three different organizations and four different divisions. Even so, they’re vying for supremacy in town.
For example, last season Vanguard posted a 3-0 record against Live Oak, Parkview and MCH to claim city bragging rights. In 2017, the Vikings defeated MCH and Parkview, then watched as both of those schools plus Live Oak all marched on to state championships.
First-year Vanguard coach Luke Pilant, who was an assistant coach on former Vikings coach Zach Seifert’s staff the last few years, said he wouldn’t mix up the theoretical city title with a victory at the end of the season.
“I would take a state title over the city deal,” Pilant said with a laugh.
But there’s no question Vanguard has a tight grip on Waco. The Vikings have currently won 11 straight against their fellow Waco private school six-man schools.
Vanguard will test that streak when it plays at MCH at 7:30 Friday night. MCH is 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in TCAF, while Vanguard is No. 14 in TAPPS Division I in the current sixmanfootball.com rankings.
The Bulldogs have a veteran team that has gained a lot of experience since it lost 54-45 to the Vikings last season.
“We tell them, this a chance to get your name in the paper, name on the news,” MCH coach Matt Rodgers said. “We view it as a big game. We had (the Vanguard game) circled from the first of the year. They’ve beaten us three years in a row.”
Friday’s game could be for this season’s city crown as Vanguard has defeated Live Oak and Eagle Christian already this season. MCH is 1-0 in the group after winning a thriller over Live Oak, 59-58, last week. If the Bulldogs win on Friday, they’ll have the chance to go undefeated against Waco schools when they play Parkview in district action on Oct. 18.
As each school in the mix gains more years as an established program and more wins in their respective divisions, the season within a season grows in prestige. MCH already has winning city as one of its goals.
There’s an obvious benefit for all in playing each other.
“There are five teams that are all really good,” Pilant said. “I’d love to play all four of them. In six-man, a lot of what goes into it is the travel thing. To have four games in town would make it easy.”
Midway inducting ‘Fab 4’ to HOF
The Midway Panthers will induct a class of three former athletes and a coach into the Midway ISD Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Panthers’ home football game versus Waco High on Friday.
The newest Panthers’ HOF class includes baseball and football standout Todd Glaesmann, three-time all-state basketball star Judy Holcomb, 2008 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year John Hubert, and two-time state championship softball coach Sherry Rogers.
As a junior in 1990, Holcomb led the Pantherettes to the state basketball tournament when they were the state runner-up to Corpus Christi Calallen. Holcomb was named a high school all-American as a senior in 1991 and earned Super Centex Player of the Year and 4A Co-Player of the Year honors. She went on to play at Texas.
Glaesmann was a two-time Super Centex Baseball Player of the Year as a junior and senior in 2008 and 2009. He earned several high school all-American honors and was drafted in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 108th overall pick of the 2009 MLB Draft.
Hubert set the Central Texas single-season rushing mark when he rushed for 2,524 yards as a senior in 2008. He went on to play at Kansas State, where he was a first-team all-Big 12 selection in 2012.
Rogers, a 1980 Midway graduate, compiled a career record of 486-91 in 18 seasons as the Pantherettes’ head softball coach. She guided Midway to 18 straight district titles, eight state tournament appearances and Class 4A state championships in 1998 and 2010.
Robinson’s Linder, Chilton’s Andrade win POW polls
For the second straight week, a Robinson player has won the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll. Rockets running back Ethan Linder, who rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries in a win over Whitney, received 17,325 votes, outdistancing Chilton running back Olgario Vasquez by almost 4,000 votes.
Robinson quarterback Joseph McHenry won the offensive player of the week poll last week.
Chilton defensive tackle Ruben Andrade posted 10 tackles with a TFL and a sack to lead the Pirates to a win over Axtell. He won the defensive player of the week poll with 2,879 votes, more than 1,000 ahead of teammate J.B. Davis in second place.
TASO looking for umpires
The Waco Baseball Umpire chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is seeking new baseball umpires.
Interested parties can contact chapter president Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or call 254-230-2178.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting www.taso.org.
